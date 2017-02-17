Wilson looking forward to IAAF World Championships

Coming off a breakout season last year, Bahamian high jumper Jamal Wilson looks to build on that and catapult himself to the top of the world rankings this season. His focus is on the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships this summer in London, England.

Wilson, who’s currently in the midst of a four-meet European tour, won the men’s high jump yesterday at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone, Ireland. He also has the best jump in the world outdoors.

At the meet yesterday, the 27-year-old Bahamian jumper finished with a best leap of 2.23 meters (m) - 7’ 3-3/4”, which was three centimeters higher than Great Britain’s Mike Edwards. Edwards was second with a best leap of 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”). Croatian Alan Melon edged out Matthew Roberts from Great Britain for third. Melon’s best leap of the night was 2.15m (7’ 0-1/2”).

In his second meet of the tour, Wilson recorded a season’s best leap of 2.27m (7’ 5-1/4”) against a word-class field.

After changing his approach at the beginning of last season, Wilson started maximizing his potential. Last year, he recorded personal best leaps of 2.31m (7’ 6-3/4”) indoors and 2.30m outdoors (7’ 6-1/2”). Wilson said he’s looking to take things to the next level in 2017.

“Experience is key. Knowing what to expect now makes it easier to make moves,” Wilson said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian. “Last year I was experiencing things for the first time. Right now my training is going well and I’m pressing for a good finish. With that being said, I’m happy with the direction my season is going. I’m looking for a strong showing outdoors. My confidence hasn’t changed since my off-season training. I think highly of myself and always think I’m going to win. It’s safe to say I’m a confident guy.”

Wilson is currently tied for 11th on the IAAF’s Top Performance list indoors, and has the top mark in the world outdoors. At the 11th Annual Roadrunners Dianne Lynn Thompson Classic at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium last month, Wilson won the open men’s high jump with a leap of 2.23m (7’ 3-3/4”). That is the best mark in the world so far this year, but a number of athletes haven’t opened up their season outdoors as yet.

Wilson finished 13th at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last summer with a best leap of 2.22m (7’ 3-1/2”). He was 11th at last year’s IAAF World Indoor Championships with a jump of 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”).



