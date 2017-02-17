SAC storms ahead at BAISS

The St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine trailed the Queen’s College (QC) Comets by more than 50 points after the opening day of the 2017 Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, but bounced back in a big way to overtake their nemesis yesterday. The action on the track and in the field comes to a head today.

SAC finished the second day of competition with a combined total of 748 points, and the Comets, who are in search of a third straight BAISS track and field title, are in second with 713.5 points. The St. Anne’s Blue Waves are a distant third with 231 points, followed by St. John’s College with 141.5 and the Nassau Christian Academy (NCA) Crusaders with 110.5.

The Temple Christian Suns sit in sixth with 110, Jordan Prince William is seventh with 82.50, Kingsway Academy is eighth with 59.50, St. Andrew’s has 54 for ninth, Aquinas College has 25 for 10th, Westminster College is 11th with 22 points, and Charles W. Saunders brings up the rear with 19.

As usual, the Big Red Machine performed extremely well in the short sprints, winning the majority of yesterday’s finals.

Tavonte Mott of SAC won the under-20 boys 100 meters (m) in 10.63 seconds. His teammate Alexander Storr finished second in 11.13 seconds, and Brentan Edwards from QC was third in 11.23 seconds.

Adrian Curry from SAC won the under-18 boys 100 in 10.71 seconds, Max Azor from QC was second in 10.87 and Godfrey Arthur from St. Anne’s was third in 11.05 seconds. Lowell Bethel from SAC took the under-16 boys 100 in 11.34 seconds.

SAC had a one-two finish in the under-16 girls 100. Megan Moss won in 12.06 seconds and Jaida Knowles finished second in 12.12 seconds.

Devine Parker from St. Anne’s took the under-18 girls 100 in 11.73 seconds and Ryan Bethel from SAC won the under-18 boys 3,000m run in 10:28.20.

Over in the field, Ashton Knowles from St. Anne’s won the under-20 boys high jump with a leap of 1.90m (6’ 2-3/4”). Christoph Johnson from Queen’s College and Zion Edgecombe from Temple Christian both finished with leaps of 1.85m (6’ 0-3/4”). However, due to the knockdown rule, Johnson was awarded second place, while Edgecombe placed third.

Daejha Moss from QC won the under-20 girls long jump with a leap of 5.68m (18’ 7-3/4”), Jordan Lewis From TC won the under-18 boys shot put with a toss of 13.11m (43’ 0-1/4”) and Tianna Carey from QC won the under-18 girls discus throw with her toss of 28.12m (92’ 3”).

BAISS action wraps up today at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Gates open at 9 a.m.

BAISS Track and Field Championships

Scores after Day Two

1st - SAC Big Red Machine - 748 points

2nd - Queen’s College Comets - 713.50 points

3rd - St. Anne’s Blue Waves - 231 points

4th - St. John’s College Giants - 171.50 points

5th - NCA Crusaders - 141.50 points

6th - Temple Christian Suns - 110.50 points

7th - Prince William Falcons - 82.50 points

8th - Kingsway Academy Saints - 59.50 points

9th - St. Andrew’s Hurricanes- 54 points

10th - Aquinas College Aces - 25 points

11th - Westminster College Diplomats - 22 points

12th - Charles W. Saunders Cougars - 19 points







