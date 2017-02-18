Bahamas under-16 water polo team off to a strong start in Florida

The under-16 boys water polo team representing The Bahamas in Florida this weekend at the South Florida International Tournament got off to a hot start yesterday, going a perfect 2-0 on the day.

In the opener, the boys knocked off the YPRO water polo club 8-6. They followed that up with a 15-10 over the Raiders water polo club out of Florida.

The boys will be in action again today at 12 p.m. against Capital DC out of Washington D.C.

Later in the day, they’ll take on the Loyola Water Polo Club.

The tournament comes to a close on Sunday.

Over 20 teams from around the world are competing in the two-day tournament. Team Bahamas is playing out of Pool A.

Bahamas Water Polo head coach Chris Illing said he plans to use this weekend’s tournament as a tune-up for the 2017 CARIFTA Water Polo Championships, which will be held in New Providence at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Center.

“It’s a big tournament where some of our Caribbean opponents will be playing. That will allow us to make our first comparisons,” he said. “The boys are coming along fine, but it’s always tough when you are the only team in the country (in that age group). However, our numbers are growing. The more players we get, the more competition they’ll have, which will allow them to be even sharper when it’s time to go up against competition from around the world.”

Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF) President Algernon Cargill in a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, said that he pushed to get the water polo championships in New Providence because he believes the program has a lot to offer and can create another avenue for youngsters to further their education.

“The federation has truly been supportive of what we have been doing so far,” said Illing. “We will try to make them proud and bring home at least one gold medal this year. Last year we scored three silvers, so there is still room for improvement.”

The 30-member team that represented The Bahamas at the 2016 CARIFTA Water Polo Championships finished second in Trinidad and Tobago. The Bahamas competed against Barbados, Bonaire, Curacao and the host country Trinidad and Tobago in the under-14, under-16 and under-19 categories. Last June, The Bahamas’ under-12 and under-14 water polo teams won the Florida Sunshine State Games titles. The under-14 team won gold out of a field of 11 teams. They opened their campaign with convincing 11-0 and 10-5 wins over teams from Boca Raton, Florida.



