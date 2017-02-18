SAC No. 1 again

After the first day of the 2017 Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, it appeared as if the Queen’s College Comets were in position to secure an unprecedented third straight title.

However, former long time champion, the Saint Augustine’s College Big Red Machine stormed back on the final two days of competition to reclaim the crown as the top private school in New Providence.

SAC took the lead on day two and sealed the deal on the final day, putting on a dominant display for the hundreds of alumni, parents and current students who came out to support them at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

SAC finished the three-day meet with 1,427 total points, almost 100 points ahead of QC, which took second with 1,338.5 points.

St. Anne’s finished third with 542 points, followed by St. John’s with 390.5 and Nassau Christian Academy with 315.5.

Temple Christian was sixth with 175.50, Prince William finished seventh with 171.50, Kingsway Academy was eighth with 162.50, Aquinas College was ninth with 107, followed by St. Andrew’s with 82, Westminster College with 63 and Charles W. Saunders with 40.

On Friday, the Big Red Machine dominated the sprint relays, winning six of the eight 4x100-meter (m) relays contested.

They took the under-14 boys division in 48.64 seconds, the under-14 girls in 51.12 seconds, the under-16 boys division in 44.40 seconds and the under 16 girls in 47.91 seconds.

In the under-20 4x100, SAC won the girls division in 48.27 seconds and the boys division in 42.66 seconds.

St. John’s took the under-18 girls in 47.93 seconds, while Queen’s College won the under-18 boys division in 43.04 seconds.

The Big Red Machine continued their dominance in the short sprints, winning the majority of the individual 200s as well.

In the under-20 division, Tavonte Mott finished first in 21.24 seconds; Blayre Catalyn took the under-20 girls 200 in 25.43 seconds and Adrian Curry finished first in the under-18 division in 21.55 seconds. Divine Parker from St. Anne’s was the only person other than a SAC athlete to win a 200.

She captured gold in the under-18 girls division in 23.54 seconds.

The Big Red Machine’s dominance on the final day of competition wasn’t limited to just the events on the track. SAC gained almost half the points they earned on the day from the field events.

Deandre Bethel won the under-20 boys discus throw with a toss of 35.82m (117’ 6”), Anthaya Charlton won the under-16 girls long jump with a leap of 5.40m (17’ 8 ¾”), Garryn Scott took the under-16 girls shot put with her toss of 10.22 (48’ 10”), and Benjamin Clarke won the under-18 boys high jump, topping out at 1.95m (6’ 4”).

Although the Comets won five out of the eight 4x400m relays contested, it wasn’t enough for them to capture their third straight title.



