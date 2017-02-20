Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Victory for the ‘Lady in Red’


Published: Feb 20, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

It was smooth sailing for the Campari Lady Nathalie on Sunday, as it booked its 17th victory in the Catch Me If You Can series, holding off five ‘A’ Class sloops in the waters of Montagu Bay. The ‘B’ Class sloop Lady Nathalie was given a 12-minute head start on a 10-mile course, and with a late surge, it was able to hold off the Redstripe, the Running Tide, the Southern Cross, Good News and Ed Sky. The Lady Nathalie now leads the all-time series, 17-13. On the Saturday of the regatta, ‘C’ Class and optimist races were held. Event organizer and owner of the Campari Lady Nathalie Eleazor “Barber J” Johnson, said that he is thankful for the support that he continues to get from year to year for the regatta. The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Regatta is held every year in February. Sponsors for the regatta included the government of The Bahamas through the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources with responsibility for regattas, Butler and Sands, Burns House, Bristol Wines and Spirits, Caribbean Bottling Co., Sands Beer, Lowe’s Wholesale, Asa H. Pritchard Ltd., BTC and Sir Durward Knowles, just to name a few.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links