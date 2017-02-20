Rose’s injury likely ends collegiate career

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Cougars men’s basketball team hosted its senior night on Saturday when they took on number 22 nationally ranked Saint Mary’s University. However, the team’s two seniors couldn’t play due to injury. One of those seniors was a native of The Bahamas – L.J. Rose – and the other was Kyle Davis.

Rose underwent surgery on Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, and according to BYU Head Coach Dave Rose, it’s unlikely that he’ll return this season, bringing his collegiate career to a close. He needs at least four to five weeks to recover.

“We will kind of go through it with team doctors and see what the possibilities are, but it looks like it is probably a four to five week recovery period, and that it is possible, but we will see,” Coach Rose said.

Rose transferred to BYU from Houston, and to Houston from Baylor. The graduate transfer earned his degree in health at Houston and was immediately able to suit up for BYU. Rose started all 25 games he played in this season, and averaged 5.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds for BYU.

Although he was only with the team a few months, Coach Rose said that he made a lasting impression on the team. Rose and Davis were both named team captains in December.

“L.J. was a guy who put a lot of confidence in us, and he came and got hurt early, but kind of made it through, and helped us,” Coach Rose said. “He helped us a ton, started 25 games for us. So these are both guys who were really valuable and important to this team. It is just kind of a shame that they haven’t been able to finish it like they would have liked to.”

Sophomore guard Eric Mika said that playing with Rose was an experience that was second to none.

“L.J. is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Mika said. “He’s so knowledgeable of the game and so positive. By coming through and overcoming a lot, they both have brought real maturity to the locker room.”

Apart from Rose and the Cougars, several other teams that feature Bahamian players were in action over the weekend.

Michael Carey and the Wagner College Seahawks knocked off St. Francis 73-55. Carey didn’t attempt a shot in the game, but finished with three rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

Tavario Miller and his Texas A&M Aggies defeated Auburn 81–62. In four minutes of action, Miller had two points and two rebounds.

Shaquille Cleare and the Texas Longhorns fell 64–61 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Cleare finished with four points on 1-for-3 shooting from the field. He also pulled down five rebounds.

In Big Ten Conference action, Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn and the Michigan State Spartans fell 80–63 to No. 16 Purdue. Nairn finished with two points, five assists and four rebounds, and in American Athletic Conference play, the SMU (Southern Methodist University) Mustangs topped Danrad “Chicken” Knowles and the Houston Cougars 76–66. Knowles played 13 minutes and pulled down two rebounds.



