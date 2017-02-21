Date:
BTC acted as the title sponsor of the BAISS Championships
Company continues to support a number of sporting events in The Bahamas

  Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) came on board as the title sponsor of the BAISS Track and Field Championships last week. At right is BTC Senior Manager for Advertising & Promotions, Event, Brand & Sponsorships Carol Barnett, and at center is BTC Chief Executive Officer Leon Williams.


Published: Feb 21, 2017

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) came on board as the title sponsor of the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Track and Field Championships last week.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Williams said: “We are proud to be the title sponsor for the BTC BAISS Track and Field Championships. Sports continues to be one of the key ways that we invest in the future of The Bahamas.”

BTC has been title sponsor to many key sporting events including CARIFTA, the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Relays, the high school nationals, flag football events and many others. The company also provides endorsement contracts to a number of athletic super stars such as Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

The company is the first quad play provider in The Bahamas, offering a full complement of landline, internet, mobile and television services allowing customers to stay connected throughout The Bahamas. BTC supports a wide range of culture, youth, education and sporting initiatives, including Junkanoo, Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, the IAAF World Relays and CARIFTA.


Quick Links