‘Buddy’ traded to the Sacramento Kings

“Buddy Buckets” is on his way to Sacramento!

Pending league approval and a successful physical, Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield will suit up for the Sacramento Kings in the immediate future. Hield along with Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and the Pelicans’ 2017 first and second-round draft picks were traded to the Kings late Sunday evening for the oft-disruptive, but very talented, DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi. The 2017 first-rounder is top-three protected, and the Kings are expected to waive veteran Matt Barnes to make room on the roster to complete the trade.

Hield, a 23-year-old 6”4” two-guard, was taken with the sixth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in June’s NBA Draft. He is perceived to be one of the rising stars in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and validated that perception with an explosive game in the BBVA Bank Rising Stars Game during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. In a game that featured the top rookie and sophomore players in the NBA on Friday, Hield struck for 28 points to help Team World knock off Team USA, 150-141. He shot 11-for-22 from the floor, but was only 3-for-12 from distance.

“It was a lot of fun,” Hield was quoted as saying after game. “It means a lot to play in New Orleans. Everybody is embracing it, the atmosphere and us. I just wanted to go out and give the fans something good to watch.”

Now, the Freeport native is moving to the west coast. Hield and the Kings will host the Denver Nuggets at the Golden 1 Center this Thursday.

With just over 20 games remaining in the regular season, Hield was hopeful that he would have a strong finish for the Pelicans. Now, he will have to do it in a Kings’ uniform.

He is averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the season, but saw his production go up once he was inserted into the starting line-up in December. As a starter in 37 games this season, Hield poured in 9.2 points, and had 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 39.9 percent from the field and 42 percent from distance, compared to 37.7 and 26.6 as a reserve. Overall, he is shooting 39.2 from the field and 36.9 from behind the three-point line.

The question is, will Hield be good enough to crack Head Coach Dave Joerger’s starting line-up in Sacramento? Third-year guard Ben McLemore is entrenched as the starter in Sacramento and is averaging 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is shooting 41.2 from the floor and 37 percent from three-point land.

As for the Kings, they are very much alive in the playoff race, just a game and a half out of the final playoff position, but in putting Barnes on waivers and dealing Cousins, they have apparently taken the approach of rebuilding their squad from the ground up. How Hield fits into their plans remains to be seen.

The Kings are currently ninth in the NBA’s Western Conference with a 24-33 win/loss record. The Pelicans are just a game behind them with a 23-34 record, but now have one of the best big men combinations in the league with Cousins and Anthony Davis. They have a very good point guard as well in the person of Jrue Holiday and will undoubtedly make a strong push for the playoffs now. Cousins, a three-time NBA All-Star and a two-time member of the All-NBA Second Team, is a free agent after the 2018 season, but the Pelicans are “confident” they can re-sign him, according to ESPN.com’s Ramona Shelburne. He is averaging 27.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season and is a likely double-double each night. Together, Cousins and Davis will form one of the most formidable frontcourts in the NBA. They are just 26 and 23 years old respectively.

