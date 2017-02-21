Big beginning for The Bahamas

It didn’t take long for The Bahamas to get going in the 2017 CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championships, which is currently underway at the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) National Beach Soccer Stadium at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

Team Bahamas got two goals from its top playmaker Lesley St. Fleur in the opening stanza, and two more in the third period, to turn back Guyana, 4-1, in front of its home crowd on Monday night. In total, St. Fleur netted a hat trick for The Bahamas, two goals coming off acrobatic bicycle kicks and the other on a penalty shot. Kyle Williams completed the scoring for The Bahamas, dropping in a goal with a header with about four minutes left in the contest.

Guyana Team Captain Deshawn Joseph scored the only goal for them, pushing one past Bahamian goalie Ivan Rolle midway through the third and final period.

“The main thing is to get ready for the world cup. Tonight, we had to come out focused and put on a good performance and that’s what we did,” said St. Fleur. “There is a lot of pressure on me as a team leader and there is a lot of pressure on this team. I’m just glad that we were able to come out here and execute.”

The CONCACAF Championships serve as the region’s qualifier for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is also set for The Bahamas, April 27 to May 7, at the same venue. The Bahamas qualifies as the host nation, and two additional teams from the CONCACAF region will go through. The CONCACAF Championships is FIFA’s (International Federation of Association Football) penultimate qualifier for the world cup.

“We want to show the world that we deserve to be in the world cup and that we’re not just there because of being the host,” said Team Bahamas goalie Ivan Rolle after their victory over Guyana last night. “Tonight, we wanted to come out here and follow the game plan that coach had drawn up for us. We did that and came out with the win.”

St. Fleur is the country’s top goal scorer internationally, in both grass and beach soccer. He scored The Bahamas’ first goal last night, netting a bicycle kick past Guyanese goalie Ethan Sparman about four to five minutes into the contest. At the 6:35 mark of the opening period, he gave The Bahamas a two-goal lead with a successful penalty kick.

“Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and play the same way we played tonight, and come out with the win again,” said St. Fleur.

The petite St. Fleur scored The Bahamas’ third goal on a bicycle kick at the 10:08 mark of the third period. After Guyana got on the scoreboard with a goal from Joseph at the 6:07 mark of the third period, Williams completed the scoring with a late goal. Rolle was fantastic in goal for The Bahamas, turning back a number of shots on the night.

“It hasn’t set in yet for us, but this is a monumental occasion. The stadium is fantastic and it’s a joy to play in it here at home,” said goalkeeper Rolle. “It was a great turnout tonight. Thanks to everyone who came out and supported us. We just want you guys to keep on supporting us,” he added.

After months of training, workout sessions, and a number of exhibition matches in Europe and South America, the moment is at hand for Team Bahamas. The 12 guys representing the country want to prove to the world that they are capable of qualifying for the world cup, and having good representation once there. Team Bahamas is coached by Brazilian Alexandre Soares, is ranked number five in CONCACAF, and number 56 worldwide. Guyana is unranked and is making its first appearance at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships.

Team Bahamas will play Belize at 8 p.m. tonight and will tangle with Jamaica at 8 p.m. tomorrow.



