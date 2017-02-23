Down Syndrome students kick it with the stars

A group of students from the Bahamas Down Syndrome Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, playing beach soccer with some of the top players from The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States on Tuesday.

A total of 17 children and adults afflicted with the genetic disorder attended the Bahamas Beach Soccer Foundation Clinic at the new state-of-the-art Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, and received one-on-one training from the soccer stars who are playing in this week’s CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championships.

With the help of the players, the students took turns shooting at the goal and learned some passing drills before playing a full game in the stadium. The oldest student, 48-year-old Sonya Davis, said she had the time of her life.

“It was awesome,” she yelled excitedly after the hour-long session ended. “I scored nine goals.”

Throughout the session, the students laughed and gave each other high fives when someone would successfully complete a task. Waydel Hepburn, 28, said she wants to become a soccer player. Her friend, Joy Turner, 48, shared the same goal.

“It was fun,” said Hepburn, who scored several goals as well.

The younger students also enjoyed the activities and were all smiles as they interacted with the players who were equally as excited. President of The Bahamas Down Syndrome Association Cheryl Newell, said the opportunity to interact with the beach soccer players was good for the students.

“They had a great time. Just feeling important enough to be asked to come to something special like this and for people to take the time to embrace them and connect with them is great. I’m happy that they got to have some fun while getting a little exercise as well.”

Newell said the group will be out at the stadium this week to cheer on Team Bahamas and all the other players who they played with on Tuesday.

Starting striker for Team Bahamas Lesley St. Fleur said he was grateful for the opportunity to work with the group.

“It’s great to be there for the kids and show them some skills,” St. Fleur said.

In Monday’s game against Guyana, St. Fleur scored three of The Bahamas’ four goals.

Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) Head of Competitions Josep Ponset congratulated St. Fleur and other players who joined the community effort.

“The kids love it,” he said. “We love to share with them what we love, beach soccer, but it is about more than just the game; it is about connecting with the community and leaving something behind when we leave; hope and inspiration.”

The training session was organized and funded by BSWW with help from the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) and the Local Organizing Committee of the CONCACAF Championships.

The CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships continue until Sunday February 26. Team Bahamas’ schedule for the rest of the week will be determined on Thursday evening.



