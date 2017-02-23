Hugh Campbell action heats up at A.F. Adderley Gym

The Gateway Christian Academy Eagles out of Bimini got their first win at the Hugh Campbell Invitational in over five years on Wednesday, as they stunned the Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays, 41-40, in a come-from-behind fashion at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium.

Bradley Lightbourne poured in 20 points in the win for the Eagles. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists. Denzel Jones chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Cavon Dames finished with six points and five rebounds.

"This is the first time we have participated in this tournament in a couple of years, so a win against a quality team, we'll definitely take it," said Eagles’ Head Coach Gilbert Rolle. “We played a good game tonight. We were good on defense in this game, but we definitely can get better. We have a small team, so we need to be sound in the coming rounds when we take on some of the bigger teams.”

The Eagles’ defense forced the Blue Jays to commit 23 turnovers in the game, which they converted into 25 points. The Eagles, despite their lack of size, also managed to outscore the Blue Jays 18-10 in the paint.

Eight Mile Rock led by as much as 11 points in the first half, but couldn't capitalize down the stretch. They also struggled from behind the three-point line, shooting just 2-for-12 from long distance.

Delano Dean led the way for Eight Mile Rock with 18 points.

With the win, the Eagles move into today's winner’s pool, while the Blue Jays will play out of the loser’s bracket.

In the second game of the evening, the Jack Hayward Wildcats made quick work of Aquinas College. They jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they cruised to a 44-21 win.

Trimaine Ferguson led the way for the Wildcats with nine points and seven rebounds. Clevon Clarke had seven points and Jalen Hall and Dorrell Duncombe had five points apiece.

The Wildcats led by as many as 24 points in the second half. They outscored the Aces 22-14 in the paint and held them to just 20 percent shooting on the night.

Kriston Clarke led the way for the Aces with seven points.

Hugh Campbell action continues today at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium. Doors open at 9 a.m.



