The Bahamas beats Jamaica; wins group

The Bahamas had its toughest match to date at the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championships last night, but with a favorable spot in the quarter-finals on the line, the team came through to edge its regional rival.

The Bahamas outlasted Jamaica, 3-2, behind another hat-trick from Lesley St. Fleur, on a wet and soggy night at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge. With the win, The Bahamas moves into the quarter-finals as the top seed in Group A; Jamaica also qualified, finishing second behind The Bahamas in the group.

The match itself was intense throughout with the lead changing hands twice over the three periods, but it was a critical mistake by the Jamaican side which caused them the match. With about three minutes left in regulation, and the score knotted at two, Jamaican defender Daemion Benjamin picked up an interference call on an attempted bicycle kick from St. Fleur. St. Fleur was awarded the penalty shot, and drove one past Jamaican goalie Kirk Porter for the go-ahead goal. Strong defense in the final three minutes sealed the win for The Bahamas - its third of these CONCACAF Championships.

“It was very tough. We knew that the pitch was going to be hard and deep because of the rain, but we just had to improvise and play the kind of way we are used of playing,” said St. Fleur. “We went in there with a mindset that we had to come out on top. Now, we are looking forward to the quarter-finals.”

The Bahamas went ahead early in the game with a strike from top goal scorer St. Fleur at the 7:38 mark of the opening stanza. Jamaica momentarily pulled ahead with two goals in the second period - the first from Rohan Reid about 30 seconds into the quarter, and the second from Benjamin on a corner kick about seven minutes later. Bahamian goalie Ivan “Boogie” Rolle made an attempt to secure the ball on Benjamin’s goal, but it bounced off his hands and into the back of the net.

The Bahamas answered with a beautiful one-on-one move from St. Fleur at the 2:14 mark of the second period. With exceptional footwork, the petite Bahamian striker sidestepped Jamaican midfielder Mitchily Waul and pushed a goal just under the outstretched hands of Porter. After a number of near misses from both teams, St. Fleur completed the scoring with his successful penalty shot at the 2:45 mark of the third and final period. St. Fleur, 27, ended their group stage play with eight goals scored - three against Guyana on opening night, two against Belize, and three against Jamaica last night.

“I’m not worried about the individual performance - it’s a team game and a team effort,” said St. Fleur. “We’re through to the quarter-finals, and that’s all that matters at this point. Beach soccer is a fun sport. Each team you play, it will get tougher and tougher. We just have to go out there with am mindset to have some fun, and just play.”

The Bahamas will play the second place team from either Group B, Group C, or Group D, in the quarters on Friday. Their opponent depends on the draw tonight, but going into the fourth and final day of the group stage, it looks like it will either be Canada, Guadeloupe, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago or the United States.

“It really doesn’t matter who we play next. We just have to come out prepared,” said St. Fleur. “The goal is to get through the quarter-finals, then get through the semi-finals, and show The Bahamas that we are able to play beach soccer at a high level. We just have to go out there, play with pride and have some fun.”

St. Fleur may be the top goal scorer for The Bahamas, and undoubtedly one of the top goal scorers in the entire tournament thus far, but the team couldn’t have gotten to the quarters without strong defense from Nesley Jean and exceptional goal keeping from Rolle. To show how vital Jean’s presence is, the brief moment he was out of the game at the start of the second period, Jamaica was able to score a equalizer.

“Defense is the key for us - that comes first, and it comes natural for me,” said Jean last night. “I’m just happy that everyone is playing together, and I’m proud of the guys. It’s always a rivalry with Jamaica and The Bahamas. Jamaica is a very good team, and they always come ready to play. I’m just glad that we came on to play tonight.”

Team Bahamas has completed group play, is off today, and will play in the quarters on Friday. The semi-finals are set for Saturday, and the final is on Sunday at 8 p.m.



