Team Bahamas ready to go for world relays

Over 30 of the country’s top athletes will be competing at home this weekend in the third edition of the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Relays Bahamas.

Thirteen women and 18 men will make up the team and Fritz Grant will serve as the head coach.

The Bahamas will compete in the men’s and women’s 4.100 meter (m), events, the men’s and women’s 4x400m races, the mixed 4x400m relay, and possibly the men’s and women’s 4x200m events. Two of the most notable athletes representing The Bahamas at the 2017 World Relays is Olympic 400m gold medalist Shaunae Miller and national men’s 400m record holder Steven Gardiner.

Both have gotten off to hot starts this outdoor season and both are looking to put on a show in front of the home crowd this weekend.

Last weekend, Miller ran a wind-aided 21.90 seconds in the 200m, and Gardiner lowered his national record in the men’s 400m from 44.27 to 44.26 seconds.

“I’m excited about this opportunity. I hope all goes well. It is something exciting and something that the Bahamian fans love,” she said. “As for the mixed relay, we’ll see how it goes, hopefully I get the chance to compete in it. We’ll see when it’s time to select the team for it. As far as qualifying, we’ll just try and come together and try to get it done. We are a small country, but we have a lot of heart. Every time we step out on the track, we carry the entire country on our backs. We are not only running for ourselves, but we are also running to inspire some of the younger athletes in the country as well.”

Gardiner added: “We’re home, so the goal is to go out there and run well at home, have some fun, and represent the country well. This is still a world event, and it would be great to win a gold medal at home. Hopefully, it happens.”

Another member of team Bahamas, Anthonique Strachan, added that the home crowd support would definitely give team Bahamas an edge over the competition this weekend.

“We have the best fans in the world and I don’t believe that I am being biased,” she said. “They are always live and always active.”

The athletes competing for The Bahamas in the women’s events include: Devine Parker, Jermeka McBride, V’Alonee Robinson, Wendira Moss, Rashan Brown, Brianne Bethel, Christine Amertil, Tynia Gaither, Shaunae Miller, Lanece Clarke, Tayla Carter, Anthonique Strachan and Tamara Myers. The athletes competing for The Bahamas in the men’s events are: Andretti Bain, Chris Brown, Warren Fraser, Steven Gardiner, Adrian Griffith, Shavez Hart, Michael Mathieu, Ramon Miller, Blake Bartlett, Samson Colebrooke, Javan Martin, Ian Kerr, Robert Johnson, Demetrius Pinder, Stephen Newbold, Ashley Riley, Andre Colebrooke and Elroy McBride.



