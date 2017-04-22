IAAF fever

After months of anticipation, today is the day that athletics fans around the world have been waiting for.

More than 500 athletes from around the world will compete today and tomorrow across five relay disciplines, as the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF)/BTC World Relays Bahamas returns to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Along with trying to earn an automatic bid to the IAAF World Championships this summer in London, England, athletes will also be competing for the Golden Baton, which is awarded to the team with the most total points at the end of the meet.

The United States has won the Golden Baton the past two world relays, first in 2014 and then again in 2015.

This year’s events include the 4x100 meter (m), 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for both men and women, plus a mixed 4x400m. The top eight finishers in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m will secure automatic entry into the IAAF World Championships.

“We are delighted to have over 500 athletes from 30 countries compete in the nine events we have scheduled over the next few days,” said IAAF CEO Olivier Gers. “This should be an incredible event with lots of prizes and a lot to grab. There will be 1.3 million dollars in prize money, including $50,000 for each win. We will look forward to a lot of fierce and fun competition. We also will have teams qualify for the world championships.

“The world relays have been a valuable addition. For the athletes, this event is about working with the team, and for the coaches, it’s about selecting the right team. We know that The Bahamas likes to put on a great show and I know that everyone is going to have a great time. The world relays are a unique athletic experience and I know we have incredible fans that will be out supporting.”

World relays CEO Rosamunde Carey, who also serves as president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), said that this year’s world relays would be a unique experience for everyone involved.

“We here in The Bahamas, we are known for sun, sand and sea. However, we are more than that,” she said. “We also have the hospitality of some of the most gracious people that anyone will ever meet. We are a people that are confident in our capabilities, which includes hosting. Everyone visiting will get to experience the Bahamian experience this weekend. We feel that we have found our niche in athletics, and that niche is hosting some of the most exciting relays that the world has ever seen. We guarantee that the third edition of the world relays is the best one yet.”

The Bahamas is the first and only country to host the IAAF World Relays. It became the host country of the IAAF World Relays when former IAAF President Lamine Diack announced agreements to make The Bahamas host of the relays until 2019.



