Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

The Bahamas’ 4x400m teams fail to reach ‘A’ finals
They will now have to rely on times in order to qualify for the world championships

  • Anthonique Strachan hands off to Christine Amertil during the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 this past weekend. The Bahamas’ team of Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Anthonique Strachan, Christine Amertil and Rashan Brown, finished fourth in its heat in 3:05.37 and failed to qualify for the ‘A’ final.

  • Shown is The Bahamas men’s 4x400m relay team. From left are Michael Mathieu, Demetrius Pinder, Steven Gardiner and Andretti Bain. The team finished third in its heat in 3:05.37, and failed to qualify for the final of the event at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017. Photos: AHVIA CAMPBELL

RANDY SMITH
Guardian Sports Reporter
randy@nasguard.com

Published: Apr 24, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

It was tough sledding for The Bahamas' 4x400 meters (m) relay teams this weekend at the third edition of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays.

Neither the men's team, which was anchored by national record holder in the men's 400m Steven Gardiner, nor the women's team, which was led by 400m Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, managed to make it into the 'A' final of their respective events.

The men finished third in their opening heat in 3:05.37. The team was made up by Michael Mathieu, Demetrius Pinder, Andretti Bain and Gardiner, in that order.

France won that heat in 3:04.74, followed by Great Britain in 3:05.19. Only the top two finishers in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced to the ‘A’ final. The Bahamas just missed out as the country finished ninth overall.

Gardiner started the final leg of the race in fourth, but managed to run down Kevin Borlee of Belgium and edge past him at the line to push The Bahamas into the top three.

"This was a tough race. The 4x400 team is a bit different this year, but we just have to keep working at it," said Gardiner. Pinder added: "We came out a little flat tonight. We struggled a bit, but we just have to continue to work together. Everyone on the team is cool, so it's not a chemistry issue. We just have to go back to the drawing board.”

The women's 4x400m team finished fourth in the event's second heat in 3:34.40. The team was made up by Miller-Uibo, Anthonique Strachan, Christine Amertil and Rashan Brown, in that order.

Miller-Uibo opened up a lead for The Bahamas on the opening leg. Anthonique Strachan held on to the lead although it dwindled a bit. Amertil lost some of the lead for The Bahamas as well, handing off just ahead of the second place competitor. Brown labored on the anchor leg, falling down to fourth on the home stretch which is how The Bahamas finished.

Nigeria won that heat in 3:31.97, followed by Great Britain in 3:33.00, and Canada in 3:33.54.

Both of The Bahamas' 4x400m teams competed in the ‘B’ final of their respective events on Sunday. They will now have to rely on times to qualify for the IAAF World Championships, set for August 4–13 in London, England. Only the ‘A’ finalists from the world relays qualified for the IAAF World Championships. The other eight teams in each relay event will qualify based on the times listed on the IAAF’s Top Performance List.

The IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 wrapped up last night at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 


  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links