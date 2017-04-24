The Bahamas’ 4x400m teams fail to reach ‘A’ finals

It was tough sledding for The Bahamas' 4x400 meters (m) relay teams this weekend at the third edition of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays.

Neither the men's team, which was anchored by national record holder in the men's 400m Steven Gardiner, nor the women's team, which was led by 400m Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, managed to make it into the 'A' final of their respective events.

The men finished third in their opening heat in 3:05.37. The team was made up by Michael Mathieu, Demetrius Pinder, Andretti Bain and Gardiner, in that order.

France won that heat in 3:04.74, followed by Great Britain in 3:05.19. Only the top two finishers in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced to the ‘A’ final. The Bahamas just missed out as the country finished ninth overall.

Gardiner started the final leg of the race in fourth, but managed to run down Kevin Borlee of Belgium and edge past him at the line to push The Bahamas into the top three.

"This was a tough race. The 4x400 team is a bit different this year, but we just have to keep working at it," said Gardiner. Pinder added: "We came out a little flat tonight. We struggled a bit, but we just have to continue to work together. Everyone on the team is cool, so it's not a chemistry issue. We just have to go back to the drawing board.”

The women's 4x400m team finished fourth in the event's second heat in 3:34.40. The team was made up by Miller-Uibo, Anthonique Strachan, Christine Amertil and Rashan Brown, in that order.

Miller-Uibo opened up a lead for The Bahamas on the opening leg. Anthonique Strachan held on to the lead although it dwindled a bit. Amertil lost some of the lead for The Bahamas as well, handing off just ahead of the second place competitor. Brown labored on the anchor leg, falling down to fourth on the home stretch which is how The Bahamas finished.

Nigeria won that heat in 3:31.97, followed by Great Britain in 3:33.00, and Canada in 3:33.54.

Both of The Bahamas' 4x400m teams competed in the ‘B’ final of their respective events on Sunday. They will now have to rely on times to qualify for the IAAF World Championships, set for August 4–13 in London, England. Only the ‘A’ finalists from the world relays qualified for the IAAF World Championships. The other eight teams in each relay event will qualify based on the times listed on the IAAF’s Top Performance List.

The IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 wrapped up last night at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.



