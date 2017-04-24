No Jamaica and no Canada leads to easy U.S. victory; The Bahamas third in ‘B’ final

The opening day of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 was filled with highs and lows on the track at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, as the men’s 4x100 meters (m) and women’s 4x200m relays took center stage on day one.

The United States cruised to a gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay. The team of Leshon Collins, Mike Rodgers, Ronnie Baker and Justin Gatlin won easily in 38.43 seconds. A showdown with Canada was expected in the final, but the Canadian team dropped the baton and was subsequently eliminated from contention. Canada was anchored by Rio de Janeiro Olympics 100m bronze medalist and 200m silver medalist, Andre De Grasse. Olympic Champion in the event, Jamaica, went out in the heats. Barbados finished second in the final in 39.18 seconds, and China was third in 39.22 seconds.

"This was a great moment," said Gatlin. "This was the second time ever that I ran the anchor leg in my pro career. I had to feel myself out in the preliminary round. It’s a lot of pressure, but I like it. In the prelims, I just had to make sure we stuck around. Sticks were all over the place, but we managed to come out on top.”

The Bahamas men's 4x100m team managed to muster a third place finish in the 'B' final in a season's best time of 39.18 seconds. Only the ‘A’ finalists qualified for the IAAF World Championships this August in London, England, but according to reports, there is a discrepancy, as three of the teams in the ‘A’ final failed to finish. If all three are disqualified, The Bahamas would make the final qualifier for the London World Championships.

The Bahamian team consisted of Warren Fraser, Shavez Hart, Cliff Resias and Adrian Griffith, in that order. They ran 39.36 seconds in the heats, and 39.18 seconds in the ‘B’ final.

Trinidad and Tobago won the 'B' final in a season's best 39.04 seconds. Germany was second in 39.18 seconds.

"It was great competing in front of the home crowd and getting a chance to run with these guys,” said Fraser. “I like the way we worked the baton around. I feel good with the run.” Hart added: “It's always good when you get to run at home. I love competing here, love the fans, and I’m glad with the way the team performed.”

Rio de Janeiro Olympics double sprint champion Elaine Thompson anchored Jamaica for a win in the women’s 4x200m final with a championship record of 1:29.04. Germany took second in 1:30.68, and the United States won the bronze in 1:30.87.

“There was no pressure, we came on the track and do what we do,” said Thompson after the race. “We came out and passed the baton around good. We just wanted to secure a spot in the final earlier tonight.”

The United States won the first final of the day, the women's 4x800m relay in 8:16.36. Belarus finished second in a season's best time of 8:20.07, and Australia won bronze in a season's best time of 8:21.08. Team USA was made up of Chanelle Price, Crishauna Williams, Laura Roesler and Charlene Lipsey.

“I've had the pleasure of making all three teams that have won here in The Bahamas,” said Price. “I knew we had a target on our backs and that all the other teams wanted to take the crown from us. We also wanted to set the tone for the USA.”

Over 600 athletes from 34 countries competed in the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017.



