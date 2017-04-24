Scotiabank shows its support for the Charity Golf Tournament

Scotiabank is pleased to announce its gold sponsorship of the Charity Golf Tournament, to be hosted by the Rotary Club of East Nassau & the Scout Association of The Bahamas.

“Scotiabank is proud to partner with Rotary on this charitable golf tourney aimed at helping young people, who are our future leaders, become better off,” said Maxine Seymour, manager, Sponsorships and Philanthropy at Scotiabank. “We salute the scout association for its positive impact in our communities and are delighted to assist them again this year.”

The 31st annual Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday May 8 at the Ocean Club Golf Course, on Paradise Island.



