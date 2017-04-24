Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Scotiabank shows its support for the Charity Golf Tournament

  • Scotiabank Bahamas Ltd. has come on board to sponsor the 31st annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for Monday, May 8 at the Ocean Club Golf Course, on Paradise Island. From left, Robin Scavella, director, legal and corporate secretary at Scotiabank, is shown presenting the sponsorship check to Philip Cumming, past president, Rotary Club of East Nassau. Photo: SCOTIABANK BAHAMAS LTD.


Published: Apr 24, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Scotiabank is pleased to announce its gold sponsorship of the Charity Golf Tournament, to be hosted by the Rotary Club of East Nassau & the Scout Association of The Bahamas.

“Scotiabank is proud to partner with Rotary on this charitable golf tourney aimed at helping young people, who are our future leaders, become better off,” said Maxine Seymour, manager, Sponsorships and Philanthropy at Scotiabank. “We salute the scout association for its positive impact in our communities and are delighted to assist them again this year.”

The 31st annual Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday May 8 at the Ocean Club Golf Course, on Paradise Island.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 


  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links