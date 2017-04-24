Gold for The Bahamas!

After winning silver in the men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay in each of the first two world relays, The Bahamas has finally gotten its gold — but this time, in the mixed 4x400m relay!

Heading into the final event of the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 on a wet and soggy night at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, the host nation had one shot at a medal and they weren’t going to let it slip away. In fact, the Bahamian quartet wasn’t going to be denied of the gold medal, winning in 3:14.42.

In what was the first mixed 4x400m relay, on the senior side, ever ran in The Bahamas; the first mixed 4x400m relay, on the senior side, at an International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) event, and the last event of the two-day world relays, The Bahamas reigned supreme, ending a spirited two days of competition in impressive fashion.

Team Bahamas was led by national record holder on the men’s side, Steven Gardiner, and Olympic Champion on the women’s side, Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The other two members of the team were Anthonique Strachan and Michael Mathieu.

The United States’ team of Michael Berry, Jaide Stepter, Paul Dedewo and Claudia Francis finished second in 3:17.29, and the Jamaican team of Javere Bell, Ristananna Tracey, Natoya Goule and Jamari Rose won the bronze medal in 3:20.26.

With the victory, The Bahamas walked away with $50,000. The U.S. got $30,000 for second, and Jamaica pocketed $20,000 for third.

Gardiner got the relay started off for The Bahamas, giving the country about a 25-30 meter lead.

“It’s all about going out there and winning a medal for your country,” said Gardiner last night. “To do it in front of the home crowd is an amazing feeling.”

Miller ran the second leg for The Bahamas, increasing the lead.

“We came together and decided that this was the best opportunity for us to go out there and win a gold medal, and give the Bahamian fans something to cheer about,” said Miller-Uibo. “We got the result that we wanted and we’re so happy.”

Strachan said that she knew it was going to be difficult to hold off American male runner Dedewo on her third leg, but she just wanted to get it to Mathieu in a good position for him to bring it home for the country.

“It was tough, but I knew that we had the right set up and the right combination. I just wanted to stay close enough for Michael to bring it home,” said Strachan.

Mathieu found himself about 25 meters behind the U.S. on the anchor leg, but he knew that he had the stamina to bring it home.

“The goal was just for us to keep it close so that I could have a chance on the final leg, and that’s what I did,” said Mathieu.

With that win, The Bahamas celebrated its first gold medal in the three-edition history of the world relays.

Also last night in breaking news, as a result of the three mishaps in the ‘A’ final of the men’s 4x100m, the top three teams from the ‘B’ final will qualify for the London World Championships. Included in that mix is Team Bahamas. The Bahamian team of Warren Fraser, Shavez Hart, Cliff Resias and Adrian Griffith was third in that ‘B’ final, in a season’s best time of 39.18 seconds.

If that wasn’t enough, The Bahamas women’s 4x100m relay team of 16-year-old Devine Parker, Brianne Bethel, Tayla Carter and Tynia Gaither, in that order, did the unthinkable, making the final of the world relays and qualifying for the world championships as well.

The ‘A’ finalists in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m events qualified, and The Bahamas finished fourth in their heat in a season’s best time of 44.11 seconds to book a lane in the ‘A’ final. In that ‘A’ final, that same quartet ran a season’s best time of 44.01 seconds and finished sixth, but they achieved the main goal of qualifying the country for the world championships. The 16th IAAF World Championships is set for August 4-13 in London, England.

In the world relays final last night, Germany was the surprise gold medalist, winning in a season’s best time of 42.84 seconds. Jamaica was second in 42.95 seconds, and the People’s Republic of China finished third in 43.11 seconds. The United States failed to finish as Tianna Bartoletta fell victim to the wet track and tumbled on her opening leg.

The Bahamas might have taken the mixed relay and put two other teams in the ‘A’ final, but overall, the Americans dominated again. The United States won another ‘Golden Baton’ award — its third straight at the world relays. The U.S. ended the meet with 60 total points — taking five of the nine relays. They were second in two more and third in another. Jamaica finished second once again with 39 points, and Australia was third, finishing with 24 points. The Bahamas finished tied for eighth with Germany with 15 points.

For The Bahamas it was all about the mixed relay last night, though. The final event of the night proved to be the most thrilling, giving the country its first ever gold medal at the world relays.

Also last night, The Bahamas men’s 4x200m relay team of Blake Bartlett, Samson Colebrooke, Ian Kerr and Shavez Hart, in that order, finished fifth in the final in 1:22.36, about two tenths of a second off the national record of 1:22.18 that was run at the 2014 world relays. Canada won in a world-leading time of 1:19.42, the U.S. was second in 1:19.88, and Jamaica finished third in 1:21.09. Trinidad & Tobago was fourth finishing in a national record of 1:21.39. The Bahamas ended up fifth. They ran 1:23.71 in the heats, and 1:22.36 in the final.

The Bahamas also ran in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 4x400m, and the team of Andretti Bain, Demetrius Pinder, Elroy McBride and Andre Colebrook, in that order, finished fifth in 3:08.29. In an event that has become a fan favorite in the country, and one in which The Bahamas has been consistently in the top three at global meets over the past decade, the country could do no better than fifth in the ‘B’ final this time.

In the end, there were a number of ups and downs for Team Bahamas. Certainly no one expected the men’s 4x400m relay team not to qualify for the world championships, and with Shaunae Miller-Uibo running the heats of the women’s 4x400m, there was high hopes for that squad as well.

Be that as it may, The Bahamas still ended the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 with a gold in the mixed 4x400m relay, a fifth place finish in the men’s 4x200m, and a sixth place finish in the women’s 4x100m.

Also, two teams, the men’s and women’s 4x100m, qualified for the London World Championships. The other two, the men’s and women’s 4x400m squads, will have to rely on the times from this season.



