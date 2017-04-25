Atlantic Medical Fun Run/Walk takes a new twist on healthy lifestyles

For the past 18 years, Atlantic Medical Insurance Company Limited has hosted one of the most popular fun run/walk events in the country. This year, the event will take place on Saturday, April 29 starting at 6 a.m. at Montagu Beach. The main objective of the event is to achieve “top of mind” awareness for the importance of healthy lifestyles. Two most deserving charities — The Bahamas Cancer Society and The Bahamas Diabetic Association, have benefitted from the proceeds of the event. Donations to these charities as a result of the fun run/walk of approximately $400,000 over the years, have been made by Atlantic Medical Co. Ltd.

Diane Bingham, director of the cancer society, thanked Atlantic Medical for their many years of support.

“The Cancer Society of The Bahamas is able to continue its voluntary work because of donors like Atlantic Medical Insurance Company Ltd. We are very grateful and look forward to seeing this event grow from strength to strength in the future. We encourage the community to come out and support the Atlantic Medical Fun/Run Walk.”

Karen Brown, certified diabetes educator and representative for the Bahamas Diabetic Association, at the press conference to launch the event, expressed her concern for the tremendous growth of incidences of diabetes in The Bahamas.

“At this point we are facing an epidemic in The Bahamas as it relates to diabetes. We will also focus on targeting the youth of our country and do our part to stem the rate of obesity among this segment of our population. Education, eating healthy and leading healthy lifestyles is key in the fight against diabetes. Atlantic Medical and the people of The Bahamas must be commended for this initiative. The support that the Bahamas Diabetic Association has received over the years has been tremendous. Thank you!”

This year, the insurance giant adds a twist to the popular event. An invitation extended to junior high schools in The Bahamas has attracted not only some of the best athletes in the country, but young talent who will chant their way to victory promoting healthy lifestyle themes. A random choosing of one of three themes — ‘Feeling Awesome’, ‘Six Pack Coming Soon’, and ‘Don’t Sit, Get Fit’ was made by junior high schools C.H. Reeves, T.A. Thompson and H.O. Nash. The best executed “chant” will win their school a cash prize of $1,500.

Cheryl Samuels, principal of H.O. Nash, is delighted to have her students participate in the event. She commented: “Living a healthy lifestyle is something that our school already practices and so this event gives us the opportunity to put into practice all that we are teaching them.”

Rashad McKenzie, coach at C.H. Reeves, took the opportunity to express his thoughts that “the promotion of healthy lifestyles is a chance to show students the importance of minimizing the occurrences of lifestyle diseases. The growing rate of obesity among our young children is a major concern and we are pleased to do our part.”

Mr. Newbold, senior master at T.A. Thompson, thanked Atlantic Medical Insurance Co. Ltd. for “extending the invitation to T.A. Thompson. We are excited to participate in the fun run/walk but even more excited about the Atlantic Medical Junior High School Chant Competition. This is going to be exciting, and we know that it will grow bigger in the future.”

Newbold challenged the other two schools to great fun and competition.

The fun run/walk will have two routes. There is the competitive route (six miles for runners and competitive walkers) which starts at Montagu Beach, heads west on Shirley Street, north on Church Street, over the new Paradise Island Bridge to the Ocean Club Golf Course, back to Nassau via the old Paradise Island Bridge, and east to Montagu Beach. The easy breezy route (three miles for non-competitive walkers) starts at Montagu Beach, heads west on Shirley Street, north on Church Street, and east to Montagu Beach.

There will be a number of categories — under-15, 15-19, 20-29, 30–39, 40–49, 50–59, 60–65 and over 65, in both genders. The registration fee is $25 for adults, and $15 for children (under 12).

Interested persons can register at Atlantic Medical, Atlantic House, 2nd Terrace & Collins Ave. They can also call the main office at 326-8191.



