Carl Lewis visits beach soccer stadium ahead of world cup

He is known as one of the most decorated track and field athletes of all-time, but what many people may not know about former American sprinter Carl Lewis is that he is a big soccer fan. The nine-time Olympic Champion said as much during a visit to the Malcolm Park beach Soccer facility on Saturday.

Lewis admired the brand new beach soccer facility that will be the legacy of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, and spoke to the positive impact that beach soccer has had on the Bahamian community.

“I think it’s amazing,” Lewis said. “I’m a big [soccer] fan. I played growing up and my brother played professionally, and to see how the evolution of a new sport is reaching out to the community, that’s the best thing about it.”

Bahamas Football Association President Anton Sealey, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson, and Executive President of Beach Soccer Worldwide Joan Cusco explained the beach soccer concept to the soccer fan. They also presented him with an Official Match Ball, the Adidas Praia.

“This is tough, to go through a soccer game on sand non-stop. I really love the challenge and I would really love to see the athletes do it,” Lewis said.

With just days ‘til kick-off of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) global sporting event, the Olympic legend encouraged Bahamians, particularly the track and field community, to attend the matches that will take place from April 27 to May 7.

“I hope a lot of people from within athletics come and watch these fast-paced exciting games so that they can get some ideas for our sport,” said Lewis.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. with Iran taking on Mexico. Following that match, Ecuador will face Senegal and Nigeria will play Italy. The Bahamas will go up against Switzerland in the final game of opening day.

General admission is free of charge and VIP tickets are available at a cost. For more information on the event, interested persons are asked to visit the website BahamasFA.com.



