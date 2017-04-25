Juniors get on track at the world relays

As usual, the junior segment of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays kicked off the activities on the track on both days of competition over the weekend at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Saturday's segment pitted the islands of The Bahamas against each other in the ‘One Island, One Lane’ competition, and Sunday was all about the high school competition.

In the high school event, North Andros High won the boys 4x400 meters (m) relay in 3:21.61, St. George’s was second in 3:21.79 and Moore’s Island was third in 3:22.01.

Bishop Michael Eldon won the girls 4x400m in 3:57.51, followed by Queen’s College (QC) in 4:05.17 and C.V. Bethel in 4:18.81.

The St. John's College Giants cruised to a win in the girls sprint medley in 1:47.86. The St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine finished second in 1:48.06 and St. Anne's was third in 1:58.03.

SAC came back to win the boys 4x100m relay in 41.40 seconds. Tabernacle Baptist won the silver medal in 41.78 seconds, and QC took the bronze in 43.77 seconds.

One of The Bahamas’ top junior athletes who participated in some of the events, Holland Martin, said that the junior segment is something that he and the other young Bahamian athletes enjoy at the world relays.

"You know, I haven't gotten the chance to run with some of these guys in years, so it was a great experience,” he said. “It's great when you get to perform at home in front of such a large crowd. It was fun to get a chance to do this, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to do it.”

On Saturday, North Andros won both the boys 4x100m and sprint medley relay events. Grand Bahama won the girls 4x100m and New Providence took the girls 4x400m.

The athletes qualified to compete in the junior segment of the world relays at The Bahamas’ High School Relays, the test event for the world relays, at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium last month.



