Over 200 Bahamians volunteer for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Organizers of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 are on the verge of pulling off what is expected to be one of the biggest tournaments ever hosted in The Bahamas, but not without the help of many Bahamians who are giving of their time and expertise. There are over 200 Bahamian volunteers involved with the staging of the tournament and many of them brand their work as national service.

The mega International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) tournament runs from April 27 to May 7 at The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park. It will feature 16 of the best beach soccer teams in the world.

Denzil Sturrup, 42, said he has been volunteering for years as a means to give back to the country.

“It’s a great experience because you get to showcase the Bahamian people and our hospitality, so it’s not just about the country but the people itself,” said Sturrup. “For those who haven’t heard much about us, we are more than sun, sand and sea. We’re about our people and our culture, so we get to share this with an international audience. Basically I’m a goodwill ambassador. I have been volunteering for so many different events over the past few years. I just did IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations World Relays) this past weekend. I’ve been doing it because it’s great for the country, especially a tourism country.”

Sturrup has been assigned to the VIP area. He considers it an honor to serve.

Stanley Forbes, 35, said he’s been volunteering at multiple sporting events since he was a boy but has yet to conquer such a huge tournament.

“Beach soccer was another sport on my list,” he said. “This event will bring more tourists to The Bahamas and we get more exposure to the world.”

Fans will get to see teams from The Bahamas, Switzerland, Ecuador, Senegal, Nigeria, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Portugal, Panama, Brazil, Tahiti, Poland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran and Japan over the course of the next 10 days.

College student Megan Smith, 18, said the tournament comes at the perfect time when she’s on a break from school. She said she volunteered because of the opportunities it offers.

“This gives me the opportunity to work with people around the world and expose me to soccer, which is big in The Bahamas now,” Smith said.

Referring to the impact the tournament will have on the country, Smith added: “It puts The Bahamas on the map in many countries. It could potentially help to increase our tourism numbers and it can help to boost our economy.”

Janell Braynen, 42, who has also worked multiple major events, said, rather than putting The Bahamas on the map, the tournament will keep the country on the map.

“It will also allow other countries to recognize the potential that we hold and the things that we can offer as a country,” Braynen said.

She said she offered herself as a volunteer to give back to the country. Braynen said she has been volunteering at sports and social events for three years.

“For me, I find that it’s just fun just to volunteer and give of yourself to The Bahamas. It is a community event. It’s just fun. I love doing it,” she said.

Braynen is assigned to transportation and accreditation.

VIP tickets are still available for purchase. General admission is free. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. for the group phase of the tournament. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. The first match of the tournament will pit Mexico going up against Iran.

Team Bahamas plays tonight against Switzerland, Saturday against Senegal, and Monday against Ecuador, at 8 p.m. each night.







