Gaither enjoying first season as a pro athlete

Bahamian sprinter Tynia Gaither is running professionally for the first time this season, and according to the former University of Southern California (USC) standout, things have been going as planned, but there is still some work to be done before this summer.

Last year, Gaither was one of just two Bahamian females to qualify for at least two events at the Olympics in athletics. She qualified in both short sprints.

This year, according to Gaither, she’s got her eyes set on the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in August, in London, England.

Now that she’s a pro, Gaither said she devotes all of her focus to the track, and as a result, she’s gotten off to a good start this season.

Earlier this month, she competed in both the Littlefield Texas Relays and the inaugural Grenada Invitational. She finished second in the women’s 200 meters (m) in both events in 23.01 seconds and 22.71 seconds, respectively. Both times were under the world championships qualifying standard of 23.10 seconds. The qualifying mark in the 100m is 11.26 seconds.

“My first pro season has been going really good so far. It’s amazing. I love it. I love the sport, I love the support I get from my country, and I love the support that I get from my teammates. There is a lot in store for me,” said Gaither. “This season, I’m definitely looking to PR (run a personal best). I’m feeling really strong, and I definitely plan to go to London and do damage. That’s the biggest goal for me right now.”

Gaither was also a part of The Bahamas women’s 4x100m relay team that made it to the event’s ‘A’ final at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 last weekend at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The team of Devine Parker, Brianne Bethel, Tayla Carter and Gaither, in that order, finished fourth in the first round heat in 44.11 seconds. They followed that up with a sixth place finish in the final in a new season’s best time of 44.01 seconds.

Although they didn’t medal, Gaither said that the team has a lot of potential to get better in a short time due to the fact that all of them are still young.

“Our exchanges were very close to where we need them to be,” she said. “This experience with them, I’d definitely give it a 10 out of 10. We are young; we have a lot of room for improvement, and it can only go up from here.”

Gaither is a six-time outdoors All-American with two silver medals, both in the women’s 4x100m relay for the USC Trojans.

Last season she set personal best times of 11.19 seconds in the 100, and 22.54 seconds in the 200.



