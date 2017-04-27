Rotary golf tourney comes ‘Aliv’

Once again, Aliv, The Bahamas’ newest telecommunications company, has come forward as a chief sponsor for a local sporting event.

At their headquarters yesterday, the company announced its sponsorship of the 31st Rotary Club of East Nassau Annual Charity Golf Tournament, set for May 8, on the greens at the One&Only Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Scout Association of The Bahamas and other Rotary sponsored community service organizations.

“The Bahamas’ newest mobile network company is extremely delighted to announce our partnership with the Rotary Club of East Nassau and the Scout Association of The Bahamas,” said Aliv Events and Sponsorship Manager Bianca Bethel-Sawyer yesterday.

“Golf is still increasing in popularity throughout the country and so our sponsorship underscores our commitment to encourage growth and development through the sport in The Bahamas. Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Scout Association of The Bahamas, and no doubt, Aliv saw fit to partner and support the event because we all know that scouts (the Scout Association of The Bahamas) is geared toward rearing young men in the country. At a time when we are losing so many young men in the country, the scout association and Rotary clubs throughout the country continue to do their part to encourage, train and motivate young men, and that is definitely a feat Aliv supports.

“Aliv has committed to financial support as a platinum sponsor, which will help with our branding and imaging throughout the golf fraternity in the country. We hope that all involved in the organization of the tournament, and participants as well, enjoy the positive experience that the sport has, including the appreciation for the values of hard work, discipline, and fair play.”

Some of the recent recipients of the tournament’s proceeds include the Fox Hill Run Feeding Program, Computerized Reading and Math Programs (CALS), Road to Peace and youth sports.

According to Rotary Club President Diane de Cardenas, the annual golf tournament has been one of the club’s primary fundraising activities, raising over $3 million over the past three decades for numerous charities throughout The Bahamas.

“We are honored that Aliv chose Rotary to partner with us, and add to their portfolio of events that they have been supporting in this country,” de Cardenas said. “The Rotary Club of East Nassau supports numerous community events. Every two weeks, we going to various families in Fox Hill and deliver food. However, it’s more than just food. It’s about the cheer and emotional support. They look forward to us coming. It’s about letting people know that someone cares about them.

“We also focus a lot on literacy, particularly adult literacy, which is an issue here. We offer assistance with that, no matter what stage. As far as the road to peace, that’s a special Rotary Bahamas committee to assist in providing solutions to crime and violence in The Bahamas. One of the ways we are focusing on fighting violence is youth sports. The teamwork and self respect learned through team sports is amazing, and it can also give them opportunities to get scholarships to go off to school.”

The tournament will follow a two-person scramble format. There will be a maximum handicap of 24, and 35 percent of the handicaps will be used.

“We have about 50 teams of two available. This tournament has been sold out every year in its existence,” said tournament organizer and Rotary Bahamas Committee Co-Chairman Ryan Treco. “This is a very positive event and a very well-liked event in the community. We have lots of prizes available. We have four different vehicles as hole-in-one prizes. The vehicles were donated by various car dealerships here. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help of our sponsors. We look forward to a successful event.”

Some of the event’s gold sponsors include Island Luck, Royal Star Assurance, BWA Food Services, Cable Bahamas, High Tor Limited, Scotiabank, The Tribune, Odyssey Aviation, Compass Power Solutions and the Global Pacific Group.

For more information, interested persons are asked to contact Phil Andrews at panrmc@coralwave.com or by telephone at 424-8819, or contact Ryan Treco at rtreco@cgtbahamas.com or by telephone 422-7155.



