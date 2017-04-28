Beach soccer stadium gets positive reviews

One of the setbacks with hosting a major event in a newly constructed facility is that there are usually unexpected structural or technical issues that may arise, either during or just before the event is about to take place.

However, according to the Chairman of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 Local Organizing Committee Jeffery Beckles, this hasn’t been the case with The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Beckles said that he’s got nothing but rave reviews about the stadium from visiting delegates, coaches and players since they began arriving last week.

“So far, the response has been fantastic for both the beach soccer stadium and the practice facility on Paradise Island,” Beckles said. “Since they knew it was a new stadium a lot of the teams and players expected there to be some challenges, but none of those challenges they expected are here, so a lot of credit goes to Bruce LaFleur and his crew for ensuring that everything here runs smoothly. They had players involved every step of the way as they were designing this thing, so it’s very player-friendly. That gave us a very unique advantage. Even Portugal, the defending beach soccer champs, said that this doesn’t feel like a new stadium at all. They were very pleased. The experience has been great. The weather has been cooperating with us. We expect some good competition over the next few days.”

This is the first time that the beach soccer world cup is being held in the Caribbean. In fact, it’s the first time that an International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) global sporting event is being held in the Caribbean.

Aside from The Bahamas, teams include Switzerland, Ecuador, Senegal, Nigeria, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Portugal, Panama, Brazil, Tahiti, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Japan.

For more information on the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, interested persons are asked to visit the website www.FIFA.com/beachsoccerworldcup or www.BahamasFA.com. Bahamians can follow Team Bahamas at www.facebook.com/Bahamasbeachsoccer2017.



