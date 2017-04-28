Visitors impressed with hosting of IAAF/BTC World Relays

Almost 1,000 athletes from about 40 countries ended up taking part in the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 over the weekend, and thousands of fans attended the event over the two days of competition at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, supporting the various teams.

One of the most anticipated track and field meets of the year, visitors, locals and athletes were not disappointed, as the energizing sound of Junkanoo music and the aroma of authentic Bahamian food wafted through the stadium. Several vendors selling authentically Bahamian products at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) event were also at the site to give attendees a taste of The Bahamas.

Valerie Percentie of Island Girls Delight said the tourists enjoyed their selection of fresh, native food.

“Sales were very good. We were very busy. There was a backed-up line waiting for seafood so we were very busy,” Percentie said. “We had a number of tourists come through, especially the press from Great Britain who came for the fish and chips. It was grouper and not freshwater fish so they had a real experience of native food.”

First-time visitor Samantha Lloyd was impressed with the warmth of the Bahamian people.

“It was absolutely brilliant from the time we arrived at the airport. I just can’t believe how friendly people are. This is the first time I’ve been to The Bahamas and you can’t help but embrace the people,” she said.

Lloyd also looked forward to the atmosphere in the stadium she had heard so much about.

“I was looking forward to a kind of party atmosphere that I know the Bahamian people would have brought to this fantastic stadium. I’ve covered athletics all over the world, but the atmosphere here at the stadium was another level,” she said.

Spectators weren’t the only ones impressed with the atmosphere; athletes always enjoy the competition in paradise. Members of the Australia men’s 4x800 meters (m) relay team admitted competing in The Bahamas is something that they looked forward to.

“It is awesome competing here; we always say it’s one of our favorite competitions each year. The atmosphere is pretty relaxed and we can’t complain about going to The Bahamas for a race,” said Joseph Ralph.

This year, Great Britain’s team arrived in The Bahamas a week before the competition. Emily Diamond, of the women’s 4x400m relay team, said this time they were able to experience a lot more of the Bahamian culture.

“For us it is so nice. We’re used to British weather, but it was so nice and warm and it made such a difference to compete in these conditions, so that was amazing for the British girls to experience. On the other hand, the atmosphere, and the crowd, and the excitement that The Bahamas and Bahamian people have for athletics is so lovely to see. It just makes running much easier and so much fun,” she said. “I’d love to come back, I always look forward to this competition and I hope next time, we can come back and qualify for the world championships.”

While visitors were enthralled by the warm hospitality of The Bahamas, locals expressed how proud they were of the world-class event. Leslie and Remalia Knowles said hosting the world relays showed The Bahamas’ capabilities in more ways than one.

“I feel very thrilled, excited, and very proud to be a Bahamian; that we could put on such a great event. I think this is free advertising for the country because this is being shown all over the world, and I think this is a great opportunity for us to show how hospitable we are, and how we care, and how we treat people who visit our shores,” said Leslie Knowles.

Virginia Kelly,senior marketing director for sports tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, said sporting events yield huge economic benefits to The Bahamas while giving visitors a chance to truly experience The Bahamas.

“The economic benefit of this event is going to be huge. We had more than a thousand athletes here and I’ve seen many visitors walking in through the fan zone so our hotels were filled. While this was going on we know athletes were also coming in for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, so there again our hotels are filling up, which means lots of heads in beds,” Kelly said.

The Bahamas will host the IAAF World Relays again in 2019. The event has been so successful that there are plans to make The Bahamas the home of the world relays.



