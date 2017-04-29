Members of Bain and Grants Town Chess Club attended CARIFTA

Members of the Bain and Grants Town Chess Club (BGT) attended their first international tournament, thanks to the support of the TIG Foundation, Lindroth Development, BPL, the Bahamas Chess Federation and the Bains and Grants Town Urban Renewal.

A total of five kids from the club qualified for, and recently attended, the 6th CARIFTA Chess Championships in New Kingston, Jamaica. They were tasked with representing the country in the competition as well as promoting The Bahamas as ambassadors for the country, which they did admirably.

This was the first time that the Bain and Grants Town Chess Club attended any tournament outside of the country, a change from their usual competitions at Bahamas Chess Federation tournaments. They faced stiff competition against 214 strong and extremely experienced players from six other countries.

Trinity Pinder, in the under-16 girls category, and Adam Clarke, Davonye Edmond, Ivoine Strachan and Suraj Nair, in the under-12 category, quickly dispatched many of their opponents, but, in the end, got taken down by more experienced players.

According to reports, all of the kids did well considering it was their first battle on the international stage, and, for a few of them, the first time they had traveled out of the country.

“They all put in a lot of hard work before and during the tournament and they gained valuable experience and skills that can only be attained from international competition,” said Elton Joseph, president of the Bain and Grants Town Chess Club. “This tournament is a testament that hard work and effort pays off.”

The club, which meets on Saturdays at the Bains and Grants Town Urban Renewal Center, is open to persons wishing to learn the royal sport of chess. It caters mostly to kids from the Bains and Grants Town community, but welcomes anyone interested in playing chess.

As the club continues to push forward to achieve its goal of becoming the strongest chess club in the region, while helping the community as well, members and executives are grateful for the support received so far. They would like to thank everyone who made the trip to the CARIFTA championships possible, including the hard-working parents.



