Officials excited with FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be held in the Caribbean is underway, and all of the top FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) officials are in town to take in the sights and sounds of The Bahamas for the next few days. The beach soccer world cup will run until May 7 at The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park.

“It’s a privilege to be here in The Bahamas for the beach soccer world cup,” said Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s first female secretary general. “Anton (Bahamas Football Association President Anton Sealy) and his team organized a beautiful event. I’m sure that we have some good games ahead of us. I hope that this competition becomes something that we keep in our memories.”

In preparation for the staging of the beach soccer world cup, The Bahamas hosted the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championships at the national stadium in February. From a structural standpoint there were very few technical difficulties reported. Also, every night The Bahamas played the stadium was filled to capacity, which is something that FIFA officials hope continues throughout the world cup.

“It’s a pleasure to be here for the beach soccer world cup,” said CONCACAF President and FIFA Council Member Victor Montagliani. “You already did this once in terms of CONCACAF, and I’m sure that people will feel the same way following this event. This is a significant event because this is the first world cup to be held in a Caribbean nation. Beach soccer is still something that is developing, but we hope that this helps it to grow. We are excited to be here and we wish all participants and countries the best of luck.”

Panama and Mexico gained automatic bids to the world cup after finishing first and second at the CONCACAF championships.

Bahamas Football Association (BFA) President Anton Sealy said that although organizing the beach soccer world cup has been a challenging task, seeing everything come together makes it all worth it.

“This has truly been a labor of love over the last four years,” he said. “It is an honor for us to have the FIFA secretary general visiting with us. For her and the president to be here for the championships, we don’t take it for granted. We hope that all visitors have a wonderful experience, on and off the field. The competition is going to be fantastic.”

All games during the tournament will be played with a specially designed Adidas Praia Ball. The Adidas Praia was designed to showcase the local culture and beauty of The Bahamas. The Praia is a specifically engineered, low-weight, low-pressure, blue beach soccer ball, designed to enhance the display of acrobatic skills typical to beach soccer.

Along with The Bahamas, 15 other teams will be competing over the course of the next week for the beach soccer world cup crown. The Bahamas will be in action against Senegal tonight. That match will get underway at 8 p.m.



