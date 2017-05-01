Bahamian relay teams struggle at Penn Relays

Some of the country’s premier track and field athletes were in action this weekend at the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States — the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In one of the marquee events of the meet, the USA vs. the world men’s 4x400 meters (m), Team Bahamas finished third in 3:06.20. Michael Mathieu, Demetrius Pinder, Ramon Miller and Andretti Bain made up the team. Jamaica won the race in 3:03.14, edging past the United States who finished second in 3:03.25.

The men’s team continues to try and find its groove, looking to qualify for the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, this summer.

In the women’s 4x400m, the team of Lanece Clarke, Christine Amertil, V’Alonee Robinson and Rashan Brown failed to complete the race. Jamaica went on to win in 3:28.32, followed by the

United States in 3:29.30.

In the women’s sprint medley, the team of Robinson, Tynia Gaither, Anthonique Strachan and Brown finished fourth in 1:39.44. The USA Red team won in 1:35.59, Jamaica was second in 1:36.67, and the USA Blue team finished third in 1:37.22.

Along with the senior athletes, The Bahamas was also represented in the collegiate and high school divisions as well.

In the college women’s triple jump, Dannielle Gibson, of Penn State University, captured gold with a leap of 13.26m (43’ 6”). Natasha Dicks, of South Carolina, was second with a jump of 13.16m (43’ 2-3/4”) and Marshay Ryan, from Auburn, was third with a leap of 13.09m (42’ 11-1/2”).

“It feels like a sense of relief, like your hard work is actually paying off. It feels truly great to win among such a great group of girls who I will be competing against at nationals and regionals with,” said Gibson on her first win at the Penn Relays. “I'm very grateful for it.” Gibson added, that winning at the Penn Relays is a real confidence builder for her in moving forward this season.

“Just to stay composed to execute my jump, make sure I'm not rushing anything, realize I am fully able and capable of doing what I set out to do and leaving nothing out there, and every time I step out on the track I give it my all,” she said.

Senior sprinter Teray Smith ran on both Auburn’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams. The 4x100m team finished third in 39.12 seconds, and the 4x400m relay team captured gold in 3:05.19.

The University of The Bahamas (UB) competed in the men’s and women’s 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400m, but failed to make a final.

The men’s 4x100m team finished 40th overall in 42.50 seconds, the 4x200m team was 19th in 1:27.65, and the 4x400m team finished 59th overall in 3:25.48.

In women’s action, UB finished 53rd in the 4x100m in 48.86 seconds, 24th in the 4x200m in 1:40.55 and 62nd in the 4x400m in 4:07.96.

In high school action, St. Augustine’s College (SAC) finished 20th in the small schools boys 4x100m in 42.49 seconds, Bishop Michael Eldon was 47th in 43.64 seconds, North Andros finished 63rd in 43.90 seconds, and St. John‘s College was 118th in 44.84 seconds.

The SAC Big Red Machine won their small schools boys 4x400m heat in 3:20.40, North Andros finished fifth in their heat in the same time as SAC, and St. John’s finished 14th in their heat in 3:55.86. SAC and North Andros were tied for 38th, and St. John’s finished 527th.

The Big Red Machine girls finished sixth in the Championships of America small schools girls 4x100m final in 45.81 seconds. They came third in their heat in 46.26 seconds, Bishop Michael Eldon was 28th overall in 49.54 seconds, and St. John’s was 77th overall in 50.93 seconds.

In the high school girls 4x400m, SAC finished second in their heat and was seventh overall in 3:43.25, Bishop Michael Eldon finished eighth in their heat and was 119th overall in 4:03.62, and St. John’s was seventh in their heat and was tied for 359th overall in 4:17.11.



