Six Popeyes Bahamas Bowl players selected in draft

A total of six student-athletes who played in the first three Popeyes Bahamas Bowls will get their opportunity to make National Football League (NFL) rosters after being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, held April 27-29, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Three of the universities that participated in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl – Western Kentucky University (WKU) in 2014, Western Michigan in 2015 and Eastern Michigan University (EMU) in 2016 – had at least one player selected during the NFL’s seven-round draft at the end of April. The bowl's 2015 champion, Western Michigan, led the way with three selections, while inaugural 2014 champion, WKU, had two players taken and 2016 runner-up, Eastern Michigan, had one player selected.

In the first round, Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 5 overall pick — the highest selection of a Popeyes Bahamas Bowl alumni in the history of the bowl. Davis set bowl records with eight receptions for 183 yards and scored a touchdown in the Western Michigan Broncos' 45-31 victory over Middle Tennessee in 2015. He is the highest selection of a Broncos player in school history. Davis ended his career as the all-time leading receiver in FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) history with 5,285 yards and was a 2016 consensus All-American selection.

In the second round, two bowl alumni were selected as WKU guard Forrest Lamp went to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 38 overall, and Western Michigan guard Taylor Moton was the No. 64 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Lamp started the 2014 game on the offensive line for the WKU Hilltoppers and was part of an offense that put up a bowl-record 647 total yards in a 49-48 victory over Central Michigan. He is the highest draft selection in WKU history. Moton was part of a Broncos offensive line that opened the holes for a bowl-record 282 rushing yards and 613 total offensive yards in the 2015 victory over Middle Tennessee. He also was a 2016 All-American selection by three organizations.

In the third round, WKU wide receiver Taywan Taylor was selected at No. 72 overall by the Titans. Taylor started the 2015 game for the Hilltoppers and had one reception for 28 yards and an 11-yard rush against Middle Tennessee. He holds WKU school records for career receiving yards with 4,234, receptions with 253 and receiving touchdowns with 41.

In the seventh round, two more bowl alumni had their names called by NFL teams as Western Michigan linebacker Keion Adams was selected at No. 248 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Eastern Michigan defensive end Pat O'Connor was taken at No. 250 by the Detroit Lions. Adams, who started the 2015 bowl for the Broncos, had seven total tackles (three solo and 1.5 for loss) and a sack against Middle Tennessee. He led the Mid-American Conference (MAC) with 18.5 tackles for loss on the way to All-MAC honors. O'Connor started the 2016 game for the Eastern Michigan Eagles against Old Dominion and had four total tackles (two solo and two for loss), a one half sack and a pass break-up. He finished his career as EMU's all-time sack leader with 20, including 8.5 in 2016, and was a first-team All-MAC selection.

The six selections give the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl a total of 14 total alumni chosen in the last three NFL drafts, including a bowl-record seven in the 2016 NFL Draft. Five bowl alumni have played in at least one NFL regular season game, including four who were drafted by NFL teams.

The NFL Draft is not the end of the process for players not selected, as each NFL team will sign undrafted free agents to rosters in the next few weeks in anticipation of the 2017 season.



