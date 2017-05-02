Regulators win BBF national title

The Mr. Ship It Regulators are the 2017 Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) Division I National Champions.

On Saturday, the Regulators edged the defending champions GB Ship Yard Cruisers, 84-82.

Eugene Bain led the way for the Regulators with 25 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field. He also pulled down six rebounds and dished out two assists. Brian Bain chipped in with 21 points and both Cruz Simon and Miguel Mackey added 14 points each in the win for the Regulators.

The Regulators used their size advantage on the inside early and outscored the Cruisers 44-34 down low.

Behind a strong inside attack, the Regulators jumped out to a 20-16 first quarter lead and extended that to 45-34 at the half.

Despite starting the third quarter down double digits, the Cruisers got back in the game with an 8-2 run. Jamik Pitt connected on two three-pointers during the run and Jay Philippe made a lay-up to bring the Cruisers to within five, 47-42. Philippe made another jumper shortly after to cut the lead to three.

However, Mackey answered with a pair of jumpers of his own to push the Regulators’ lead back to five, and Bain scored on a fast break lay-up to push the lead up to seven points.

The game went back and forth for most of the fourth quarter until the final minute of play.

Philippe tied the game at 81 with 33 seconds left to play. Bain made a free throw to give the Regulators a one-point lead, 82-81. Leon Cooper then stepped up and made a free throw with 13 seconds left for the Cruisers. Bain hit another jumper to put the Regulators up two with seven seconds left in the game. Philippe had one last shot at a three-pointer with three seconds left in the game, but came up short.

Philippe finished with a game high 27 points. Marco Cooper added 12.



