LaToy Williams retires from track and field

The Bahamas’ pool of elite quarter-milers got shallower over the weekend, as LaToy Williams retired.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Williams said he felt that now was the best time to step away from the sport, and that he has no plans to return now that he’s retired.

“I’ve represented the country for over 10 years. Without diving too much into things, this offseason I decided that I was done,” said Williams. “I am still healthy, and I just feel like it’s time to take a step back off the track. Like I said before, without getting too deep, there is some politics behind my decision, some things that I felt should not have happened the way they did in the offseason, but I won’t point fingers or do anything like that. I’ve had a good career, and I am at peace with my decision to step away from the track.”

Williams has personal bests of 44.73 seconds in the 400 meters (m), his specialty, and 21.66 seconds in the 200m.

“I ran pretty good last year. I was around 45 seconds for most of the year. I qualified to run for Team Bahamas at the Olympics, but on the advice of my physiotherapist, I elected not to compete, because I didn’t want to further injure myself,” said Williams about his performances from a year ago. “I know that a lot of people were looking for me, to see how I would do this season, but I didn’t want to have to deal with all of the politics that comes with being a Bahamian track athlete. I was just tired of it.”

Williams, who recently moved back to Grand Bahama, said that he has no immediate plans to get involved with coaching locally, but he doesn’t rule it out by any means.

“I mean honestly, this might sound weird, but track isn’t the thing I love the most,” he said. “It was just something that I was always good at, and was able to go a long way doing it. I told coaches here that if they have some quarter-milers who are serious, then I’d be happy to help them out and show them what it takes to make it as a collegiate athlete, but they have to be serious, because when I was coming up and getting into the sport, I was focused.”

According to Williams, his plans to leave the sport are concrete, and he’s at peace with his decision to leave.

Over the course of his career, Williams, 29, has seen his share of both individual and relay success. Most recently, he was a member of The Bahamas men’s 4x400m relay team that won silver at the 2015 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays Championships. Williams was also part of the 4x400m relay teams at the 2009 and 2011 IAAF World Championships.

In 2011, Williams ran the anchor leg for the 4x400m relay team in Daegu, South Korea at the IAAF World Championships which placed fourth in its preliminary heat and did not advance to the final. They ran a time of 3:01.54. He also ran the first leg of the 4x400m relay team at the 2011 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which won gold in a time of 3:01.33.

Williams competed in collegiate track at South Plains College and Texas Tech University. In 2010, he was All-Big 12 in the 400m, and a national qualifier in the 400m and 4x400m relay. That year, he also won a silver medal with the 4x400m relay team at the NACAC (North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association) U23 Championships in Miramar, Florida.

During his time at South Plains, Williams won the 2009 NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) men’s 400 title. That year, he ran a season and collegiate best of 44.73 seconds. He is also a former Commonwealth Games relay silver medalist.



