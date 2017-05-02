Victory for The Bahamas

After two tough losses to start the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, the host nation wanted to salvage some sort of respect and dignity in what was to be their final match. They accomplished that, and much more, knocking off Ecuador 4-1 on a rainy Monday night at The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park, ending their world cup experience on a high note.

It was The Bahamas’ first ever victory in a world cup match, their first victory against a South American country in beach or field soccer, and the country’s first victory in any team sport at the global level since the late 1970s. Team Bahamas was short of the quarter-finals this year, but Team Captain Gavin Christie said that a victory like that could only uplift their spirits and build their confidence and team morale going forward.

“It’s a good feeling and now we have something to build on,” said Christie. “We proved to The Bahamas and the world that we could play at this level, and now we need to keep it going. We have a good facility here, so now we could train at home and play more high quality matches like this one.”

At the end of the day, Team Bahamas fell one goal short of making it quite interesting. They lost to Switzerland, 3-2, on opening night. A victory in that match would have created a bottleneck atop Group ‘A’, giving three teams two victories each.

“We would have been right up there with the top eight teams in the world,” said Christie. “One thing we did is that we proved that a small country like The Bahamas could perform on the global stage. Our rankings should go up, but that’s only on paper. What matters is what happens on the sand. We just want to thank the fans for coming and supporting us — we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Bahamas came into the match ranked at number 48 in the world, and Ecuador is at number 21. Switzerland, who narrowly defeated The Bahamas on opening night, is ranked sixth, and Senegal who blasted The Bahamas, 10-1, on Saturday night, is at number 17.

Last night, reserve player Jean Francois got the scoring started for The Bahamas. He scored in the 19th minute of play on an assist from defender Daron Beneby. Lesley St. Fleur kept the momentum going for the country, side-stepping Ecuador goalie Jorge Leon and pushing a shot to the back of the net from a difficult angle.

“It was our last game so we just had to come out and fight, and give it our all,” said St. Fleur. “We put our minds to it, so it was just a matter of coming out hard and playing hard. We did what we had to do and came out victorious. It’s our first victory at the world cup level, and it was a good performance. We felt like we let our country down the other night (against Senegal), but we got a victory tonight, and we’re pleased with that. We just want to thank the fans for coming out and supporting us. This victory is for them.”

St. Fleur scored at the 9:44 mark of the second stanza, and The Bahamas held on to a 2-0 lead after two periods. Ecuador forward Segundo Moreira cut the lead in half with a shot at the 4:38 mark of the third period. The Bahamas completed the scoring with another goal from Francois at the 8:49 mark of the third and final period, and a fourth goal for the country from Kyle Williams about 30 seconds later.

“We just had to go out there and score two more and seal the deal. Ecuador is a good team. They qualified to be here so we knew they were going to be tough to beat,” said St. Fleur. “We just had to come out and play hard, and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Williams said that it felt good to score his first ever goal at the world cup level, but it felt even better for The Bahamas to pick up a victory.

“Oh, that felt great,” he said. “It was very important for me to get that goal at the end, because that kind of capped off everything and sealed the victory. Each opportunity out there is so important. Any team could beat any team once you come ready to play. It’s disappointing that we didn’t advance to the quarters, but we’re so happy to leave on a high note. The fans stick with us. They were here in the rain with us tonight, and that made a huge difference. Thank God we were able to hang on for this victory.”

Team Captain Christie said those final two goals in the third definitely took the steam out of Ecuador’s sail.

“We knew that going into the third quarter that if we were going to win this, we had to come out aggressively in the third and score. We did that and pulled off the victory,” said Christie. “Beach soccer is about a lot of goals and high-end action. We just had to keep calm after they scored and finish off the game strong. I’m just glad that we were able to be strong and come out on top.”

The match last night was the final one for both The Bahamas and Ecuador at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. Neither team will advance to the quarters. Group play will continue today, and after a rest day on Wednesday, the tournament will move into the quarters on Thursday. The tournament semi-finals will be held on Saturday, and the championship match and third place game will be played on Sunday.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 is the first International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) global sporting event to be held in the Caribbean.



