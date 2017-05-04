Charlton tabbed as Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week

Bahamian Devynne Charlton is continuing to make waves and rack up the accolades during her collegiate career.

Charlton, a redshirt junior at Purdue University, was tabbed as the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week after breaking two school records at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, over the weekend. It is the first outdoor weekly award of Charlton’s career.

Charlton was in the elite section of the women’s 100-meter (m) hurdles and was up against seven of the world’s best, all professional runners. Despite the cold weather and rainy conditions, Charlton turned in the best wind-legal performance of her career, finishing fifth in a school record time of 12.89 seconds (+1.0). She led the race through the first few hurdles before world-record holder Kendra Harrison eventually went on to win. Charlton finished ahead of three Olympic finalists in the race, including bronze medalist Kristi Castlin of the United States. The other two Rio de Janeiro Olympics finalists in the race were sisters Cindy Ofili (12.92) and Tiffany Ofili-Porter (13.20).

Charlton’s time leads the Big Ten Conference this season and ranks sixth in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The redshirt junior was also the lead leg of the women’s shuttle hurdle relay for Purdue. In that event, she went up against another Rio de Janeiro Olympics finalist on her leg, fellow

Bahamian Pedrya Seymour of Illinois. Charlton got out to her great start and gave Purdue an early lead before Savannah Roberson, Symone Black and Shantyra Delaney brought home the win in a school record time of 53.85 seconds. Seymour and Illinois finished second in 54.54 seconds.

Charlton also helped Purdue women’s 4x100m relay team run the fastest preliminary time at the meet. The team posted a time of 45.11 seconds to win its heat and advance to the final, but then did not start in the final.

The Purdue Boilermakers will next be in action at the Big Ten Championships, hosted by Penn State. The meet begins Friday, May 12 and runs through Sunday, May 14.

Article courtesy of PURDUESPORTS.COM



