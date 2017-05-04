Scotiabank supports the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017

Scotiabank (Bahamas) Limited is a proud national supporter of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. The financial institution continues to support sporting events and disciplines in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“Our customers and employees are becoming passionate beach soccer fans as the sport quickly grows in popularity within our community,” said Maxine Seymour, Scotiabank’s manager of sponsorships and philanthropy.

“Scotiabank is a strong supporter of sports here in The Bahamas and across our global footprint and is the official bank of CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football),” Seymour continued. “With the construction of a new, world-class, beach soccer stadium here in our country and the hosting of this distinguished international event, we look forward to deepening our soccer involvement.”

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup began on April 27 and ends with the championship match this coming Sunday May 7. Half of the 16 teams remain and will compete in the quarter-finals today. The semi-finals are set for Saturday May 6, and the third place game and championship game are on Sunday.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 is the ninth edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the premier international beach soccer championship contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA (International Federation of Association Football). This is the first time the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup has been hosted in the Caribbean.



