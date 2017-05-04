Jones set for second season in the WNBA

Now that her first season as a professional basketball player is out of the way, Grand Bahama native Jonquel Jones is eager to get back on the court for her second season in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

In an effort to advance her game ahead of the season, Jones spent most of the winter in South Korea, playing pro ball with the Woori Bank Wibee of the Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL). Jones felt the physical nature of the Korean league would help her to deal with the task of guarding some of the bigger players in the WNBA.

“It was super physical in South Korea,” she said. “The referees, in terms of foreign players, don’t call much for us. You have to get used to getting hit.”

In a recent interview, Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller said Jones’ time in South Korea was exactly what she needed to take the next step in her career. At times last season Jones was overpowered by some of the low-post players in the WNBA. She will have to play an even bigger role in the post this upcoming season, seeing that starting forward Chiney Ogwumike, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the offseason, will be out for the season.

“She is going to be able to play through mistakes,” said Miller to the Norwich Bulletin, a daily newspaper covering eastern Connecticut. “She is going to have to stay on the floor through those mistakes. Jonquel is going to have a great opportunity to really blossom on the WNBA scene in what we truly believe will be a breakout year for her.”

Last season, Jones averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a rookie in the WNBA. She started six of the 34 games for the Sun, averaging 14 minutes per game.

“It was really a learning year,” said Jones. “You try and fit in with your teammates and try to understand the flow of the game and the sets. Coming into training camp, I’m getting the plays quicker because it’s my second year doing them.”

Although Jones gained a lot of experience while in South Korea, she also logged a lot of minutes in the process. As it stands right now, Coach Miller said he plans to ease her back into the regular routine.

“She has some wear on her body right now, lost some weight, so we will need to bulk her back up,” he said. “Some nights, she’s going to give up 50, 60, 80 pounds and they’re going to beat up on her.”

Jones averaged 15.8 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in South Korea. She led Chuncheon Woori Bank Hansae to the WKBL Championship and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).



