BTC is the official communications partner for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 kicked off last week, and BTC is excited to be the official Communications Partner for the event.

Lead Engineer Sydney Bootle said: “BTC had in-depth discussions with the local organizing committee about what they needed to make the games a success. The technical network was installed to global standards understanding the demands for international media and for the general public to stay connected while enjoying the games. We wanted the experience to be as seamless as possible. I’m happy to say that we’ve completed the network installation ahead of time, delivering world-class broadband and mobile services.”

This is not the first time BTC has partnered with an international entity to provide solutions for sporting events. In fact, just two weeks ago, BTC was title partner for the IAAF/BTC World Relays for the third consecutive time.

BTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Williams said: “We are proud to partner with FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) as it hosts the beach soccer world cup on our shores. This is a first, not just for the country, but for BTC as well. We can now proudly say that we have installed a network for the world’s premier beach soccer championship. We continue to find new and innovative ways to broaden our horizons and expand our reach.”

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 is currently taking place at The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park. BTC has provided its customers with special seating at the events through its new #myBTCpassport loyalty program on social media.





FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017

There will be one more game for Team Bahamas at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 after all. The Bahamas will play a team of FIFA Beach Soccer All-Stars from various countries in a friendly match this Saturday at 6 p.m., following the semi-final games of the beach soccer world cup. “We are very excited about this development and hope that members of the public will be as well,” said a team’s spokesperson about the match. Just as it was for the duration of the tournament, the match will be free of charge to the Bahamian public. The public is urged to come out and support Team Bahamas.

Monday’s results

Italy 8, Mexico 1

Switzerland 6, Senegal 6 (Switzerland won on penalties 2-1)

Iran 4, Nigeria 4 (Iran won on penalties 2-1)

The Bahamas 4, Ecuador 1

Tuesday’s results

Tahiti 8, Poland 4

Paraguay 5, Panama 2

Brazil 9, Japan 3

Portugal 2, United Arab Emirates 1 (extra time)

End of group stage play

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Rest day

Thursday’s results

Quarter-finals

Tahiti 6, Paraguay 4

Brazil 4, Portugal 3

Iran 4, Switzerland 3 (extra time)

8 p.m. Senegal vs. Italy

Friday, May 5, 2017

Rest day

Saturday’s games

Semi-finals

3 p.m. Tahiti vs. Iran

4:30 p.m. Brazil vs. Senegal/Italy

Sunday’s games

3 p.m. Third place game

4:30 p.m. Championship game







