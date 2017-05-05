Young athletes receive scholarship offers from Sears showcase

Once again, some of the top high school basketball players in the country gathered in Grand Bahama for the 15th edition of the Darrell Sears Showcase.

The annual showcase recently concluded at the St. George’s Gymnasium in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Over 80 players participated in this year’s event, which hosted more than 20 scouts and coaches from high schools and colleges in the United States.

“We are excited, because a lot of kids got opportunities this weekend,” said Sears. “We were a bit concerned at first, because things didn’t come off exactly how we

expected it to come off, but God is so good, He worked it out. We had more than six kids receive scholarship offers on the spot this weekend. Usually the coaches would have to go back to their schools, then make evaluations, but this year was different.”

According to Sears, the overall improved play of local high school basketball went a long way in helping the coaches make the quick decisions.

“I think we as high school coaches have done our part,” he said. “In the past, I would hear about how athletic the Bahamian kids were, but our skills weren’t up to par with our American counterparts. Now, that story has changed. The kids also understand the terminology involved with playing the game. This lets us know that The Bahamas is moving in the right direction. Without getting political, this further shows the need for a true sports academy here in The Bahamas. Since we have been doing this, over 130 kids have gotten an opportunity to go abroad to school. That’s millions of dollars in scholarships. While not everyone may turn into Chavano “Buddy” Hield, it gives them a better opportunity to make something of themselves. Then they can come back and help develop the country even further.”

For the first time in the event’s history, two players signed their National Letters of Intent at the beginning of the showcase. Shaquillo Fritz signed with Arkansas State and Qyemah Gibson signed with the Miami Dade Sharks.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank God, my parents, my family and Coach Sears,” said Fritz. “I spent last year with IMG Academy, and, to be honest, words can’t even express how happy I am. It was a big jump moving from St. George’s to IMG, but my time here helped me to be ready for what I encountered there.”

Gibson said: “It has been a long road for me, but now I get an opportunity to go to college. I am very grateful.”

The showcase accommodated players from as early as the ninth grade. It also featured current Bahamian junior college players looking to progress into the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I.



