The Bahamas back on the sand this evening at FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

At the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, the host nation has made history in more ways than one.

Not only is the beach soccer world cup being hosted in the Caribbean for the first time ever, but The Bahamas is also the first Caribbean nation to ever win a game in the history of the competition. If that wasn’t enough, The Bahamas’ team, which ended its beach soccer world cup competitive experience last week, will be the first country to play in an exhibition game at the biennial global tournament.

Team Bahamas will face a FIFA Beach Soccer All-Star team on Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park.

FIFA Board Member Joan Cusco said the Bahamian people want to see the ‘Rake ‘n’ Scrape Boys’ one more time. He added that it’s already billed to be one of the most exciting games of the tournament.

“This is the first time we have ever done this,” Cusco said. “We had to send a communication to FIFA headquarters in Switzerland for approval. It was approved today. They blessed the idea and they support it. It’s a unique story. We were so excited about the experience of having The Bahamas in the tournament and the exciting crowd engagement. When they were out of the competition we wanted to offer the community an opportunity to cheer for them and provide an opportunity for the players to play again. This is an exception for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.”

The all-star team will consist of players from various countries and will be coached by China’s Head Coach Ross Ongaro. Team Bahamas Captain Gavin Christie said the team is honored by the opportunity to play one more time in front of the home crowd.

“It means a lot to us, but it means even more to our fans,” Christie said. “Everyone is asking us if we’re playing again and can we play again. We’ve been in popular demand. They want more, so we’re going to give them more. We have one final game left this Saturday. It’s pretty much for the fans. This is the team’s way of giving back to the fans. It’s going to be a fun game against an all-star beach soccer team. We want everyone to come out and support us.”

Christie said the fact that they’ll be making history is the icing on the cake.

“That is what The Bahamas is about,” he said. “We like to make history. Our first win against Ecuador was history, so why not continue the trend? It’s a great thing and maybe something that FIFA will continue for the world cup.”

Bahamian striker Lesly St. Fleur said the team’s only goal is to make The Bahamas proud.

“That means we have to win,” he said. St. Fleur also called for Bahamians to come out and support the team this evening at 6 p.m. for the exhibition match.

Saturday is also the semi-final round of the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) global tournament. Spectators are encouraged to come out early to watch the high-energy games and stay to support Team Bahamas. The exciting final round takes place on Sunday. Tahiti and Iran will play in the first semi-final match at 3 p.m. today, and Brazil and Italy will play in the other immediately following that. The exhibition match between The Bahamas and the FIFA Beach Soccer All-Star team will be played after the semi-final matches.

Gates open at 2 p.m. today. General admission is free, and VIP tickets are available for purchase.



