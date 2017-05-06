Gardiner holds off Merritt in Doha

Bahamian national record holder in the men’s 400 meters (m) Steven Gardiner is truly in fine form to start the 2017 athletics season.

The world leader ran another sub-45 second race yesterday, winning the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Opener in Doha, Qatar. On a night when javelin thrower Thomas Röhler, of Germany, stole the spotlight, moving to number two on the all-time list, a lanky Bahamian was on the track, beating American LaShawn Merritt, again.

Running out of lane three, a lane behind Merritt, Gardiner stunned the American, pulling up on his shoulder at the 200m mark. He glided past him and appeared to be in full control of the race. Coming around the back curve, Gardiner was the clear leader. Merritt charged hard on the home stretch, as well as teenage sensation Karabo Sibanda, of Botswana, but Gardiner was strong enough to hold them off, winning in 44.60 seconds at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday evening, in Doha. With the win, Gardiner took the early lead in the race for the 2017 Diamond League title, earning eight points to go toward his end-of-year total.

Merritt crossed the finish line in second place, in a season’s best time of 44.78 seconds, and fellow American Tony McQuay held off Sibanda for third, finishing in a season’s best time of 44.92 seconds. Sibanda did a season’s best time of 45.05 seconds for fourth.

It was the second time in his young career that Gardiner defeated Merritt in the 400m race — the first time came two years ago at the Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest, Hungary. Merritt is one of the most accomplished quarter-milers in the history of athletics. He is the Rio de Janeiro Olympics bronze medalist from a year ago, and is at number six on the all-time list.

In his first two races this season, Gardiner has the world lead — his national record setting run of 44.26 seconds at the Grenada Invitational about a month ago — and now his Doha performance, which is tied for the second fastest time in the world this year.

As for Merritt, he is coming off a 45.41 first place run at the Drake Relays last weekend, and has now dipped below 45 seconds for the first time this season.

Gardiner, who now trains with Pure Athletics in Clermont, Florida, recently said during an interview that he is looking forward to a grand year in track and field. The 21-year-old Bahamian is on pace to break the 44-second barrier this year.

Gardiner wasn’t the only Bahamian competing in the Qatari capital yesterday.

Former world champion Donald Thomas contested the men’s high jump, and had a respectable performance, finishing third with a leap of 2.29m (7’ 6-1/4”) in his season opener.

Hometown favorite Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, was sensational, winning with a world-leading clearance of 2.36m (7’ 9”). Robbie Grabarz, of Great Britain, finished second with a season’s best height of 2.31 (7’ 7”), and Thomas was third.

Thomas has leapt 2.31m (7’ 6-3/4”) indoors this season, and has a lifetime best of 2.37m (7’ 9-1/4”) outdoors. He and fourth place finisher Majed Aldin Ghazal, of Syria, both cleared 2.29m in Doha, but Thomas went over on his first attempt, while Ghazal cleared that height on his second attempt.

Both Thomas and Gardiner have qualified for the 16th IAAF World Championships, set for August 4–13, in London, England. Only five Bahamians have qualified thus far.



