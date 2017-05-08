Brazil wins FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017

Brazil’s impeccable run over the past two years, in beach soccer, culminated yesterday with another beach soccer world cup trophy, its fifth in total.

The South American nation ended the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 by pounding Tahiti in the championship match, winning 6-0 over at The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park. They ended a flawless tournament undefeated, extending an impressive winning streak that started from the last beach soccer world cup. Their last loss was in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Portugal 2015 to Russia.

Brazilian midfielder Mauricinho, who was awarded the ‘Silver Ball’, which is given to the tournament’s second best player, said that their intention is to continue winning for as long as they can. He finished with two goals and an assist in Brazil’s blank job of Tahiti yesterday.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said through a translator. “I always dreamed of playing beach soccer, and being a world champion. Apart from that, winning the Silver Ball is special. It’s a dream come true. After eight years, we are finally able to lift the cup again. We will keep working the same — with the same mentality and same humility. We will always be thinking about improving and extending this invincibility run that we have so far, as much as we can.”

With five beach soccer world cup titles in its possession, Brazil extended its record number of victories. However, as Mauricinho mentioned, they hadn’t had a win in the past eight years, since 2009 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mauricinho credits their coach Gilberto Sousa with a lot of the success that they have enjoyed over the past two years.

“He told us to always respect our opponent, so we came into each match with humility,” said Mauricinho. “We came into each match thinking that we were facing Brazil, so that the other team was Brazil and not us. This is what Gilberto taught us, and for one year and a half, he did an amazing job. It worked for us, and we are happy to be world champions for the fifth time.”

Mauricinho opened the scoring yesterday with a goal just 14 seconds into the match on an assist from their team captain, Bruno Xavier.

Midfielder Datinha gave Brazil a 2-0 lead on an assist from Mauricinho at the 5:57 mark of the opening stanza. Mauricinho added his second goal of the match on an assist from Datinha about midway through the second period, and Brazil piled on three more goals in the final period — two of which came from reserve defender Daniel.

“Brazil played very well today. They were a step above us for sure,” said Tahitian goalkeeper Jonathan Torohia through a translator. “They are so fast, it’s hard to keep up with them. Also, we did not start well. They deserve it — they played very well.”

For Tahiti, it’s their second loss in a row in a beach soccer world cup final. They also dropped the championship match of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Portugal 2015 to the host nation, and lost in the semi-finals at home in 2013 to eventual champion Russia.

“It’s very difficult — the second time in a row that we lost in the final of the world cup,” said Torohia. “Today, we have no regrets. Brazil was too strong. We made some mistakes, but we are happy. It’s just that Brazil beat us today. We made it to the final, so we are happy. A lot of teams would like to be in our place, and for a small island in the Pacific, we appreciate that.”

Summing up their entire experience in The Bahamas, Mauricinho said that they cannot thank the Bahamian people enough for their hospitality.

“We have to say thank you to The Bahamas and these people,” he said. “They have been treating us so well. We even felt like we were playing at home. Thank you for your support, and for organizing such a great event, and for making us feel good.”

Regarding their dance routine at the awards ceremony, Mauricinho said that it is just a way of them expressing themselves.

“We dance because of the way we feel — this is the way that we express our happiness. We do it just because we feel it. It just comes out,” he said.

There’s no doubt that the Brazilians danced through the night, celebrating a record-extending fifth beach soccer world cup title. No other nation has more than two.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Brazil doubled up Italy 8-4, and Tahiti got past Iran, 3-2, in penalty kicks. They ended regulation and the extra session tied at one. Iran bounced back to defeat Italy in the third place game on Sunday, 5-3.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 was the first FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) global sporting event to ever be held in the Caribbean.



