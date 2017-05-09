Barbados to host first ever CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships

MIAMI, FL — A total of 11 Caribbean triathlon federations met in Miami, Florida, USA, over the weekend with the intention of implementing the first ever CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships. After voting, it was unanimously decided that Barbados would be the host nation for the 2017 event.

The event is set to take place the weekend of October 6-8, 2017, at the Barbados Aquatics Center and Gymnasium Complex in Wildey, Barbados. A total of 29 countries, including The Bahamas, are invited to participate in the event, with an expectation of 50 to 70 competitors in age groups ranging from 11-12, 13-15 and 16-19.

The CARIFTA Championships will include triathlon, aquathlon and mixed relay formats, with distances varying based on age groups. Each country will determine their own qualifying standards. Host nation Barbados will host a qualifying event and release qualifying criteria at a later date.

By having this event, the best youth and junior triathletes in the region will have an opportunity to showcase their talent and compete against each other. The Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes (BFIT) President Darren Treasure spoke about the importance of the event during the meeting over the weekend.

“It’s significant for development of the sport in the region and critical to the development of young triathletes who aspire to represent their country and compete at a high level,” he said.

The BFIT is the governing federation for triathlon and triathletes in Barbados. It sanctions and organizes multi-sport events, which includes triathlons, duathlons and aquathlons.

The Bahamas is hoping to send a team to compete in the first CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships. Persons interested in participating or helping with organizing, fundraising, or any other support, are asked to make contact through the e-mail address president@bahamastriathlon.org.



