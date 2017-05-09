‘Buddy’ revived rookie season with the Kings

Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield might not be among the frontrunners for the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Kia Rookie of the Year Award, but with the season he had, it appears he has found a home in Sacramento for the immediate future.

The owner of the Sacramento Kings had his eyes on Hield from the beginning — the 2016 NBA Draft. However, the Bahamian two-guard out of Oklahoma went to the New Orleans Pelicans two spots before the Kings pick came up on the board at number eight. That didn’t stop the Kings from pursuing the sharp-shooter, who won just about every major men’s basketball collegiate player of the year award for the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2015-2016 season.

The Kings fell in love with Hield, so much so that they traded away their franchise player, DeMarcus Cousins, during the NBA’s All-Star break in a five-player deal that landed Hield in Sacramento.

Kings’ Coach Dave Joerger quickly inserted Hield in the starting line-up, and the rookie guard paid immediate dividends. After coming off the bench for the first seven games of his Kings’ career, Hield started the final 18 for them this season, and scored 15.1 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the floor, and 42.8 percent from distance. In New Orleans, he started 37 of 57 games, including the final 36 for that team, and had 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 39.3 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from behind the three-point line.

In total, 23-year-old Hield averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He ended up shooting 42.6 from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point land. Hield scored a career high 30 points against the Phoenix Suns in the second to last game of the season — a 129-104 victory for the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Hield shot 4-for-8 from distance in that game.

This season, Hield led all rookies in three pointers made, finished third in scoring, was fourth in three-point percentage and free throw shooting, and finished eighth in field goal percentage, all among first-year players. He ended the year listed sixth on the Kia Rookie of the Year Ladder behind Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks, Dario Saric of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, also of the Sixers, Marquese Chriss of the Suns and Willy Hernangomez of the New York Knicks.

In a special twist this year, the NBA will stage its first awards show on June 26 at Basketball City, Pier 36 in Manhattan, New York, USA.

The league will announce the winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and its other major awards during the show, which will be televised live on TNT, formerly Turner Network Television. That show will be held four days after the 2017 NBA Draft and about a week or two after the completion of the NBA Finals.

The rookie of the year winner, defensive player of the year winner, winner of the sixth man award, the most improved player, and the coach of the year will all be announced during the NBA Awards Show. A few other awards are expected to be handed out as well.

As for Hield, the rookie phenom told his owner after the season that he’s never going to take a step back.

“I wear down, but there’s a drive to keep me going,” Hield was quoted as saying on a tulsaworld.com article. “Just knowing my struggles to get here, how long the process was of me getting to the NBA, that’s what keeps me going. I get tired, but I know where I came from and how hard it was to get here. I just can’t give up. I’m never going to take a step back. My motto is ‘we always look ahead, we never look back’. My rookie season was cool, it was okay, (but) I wasn’t satisfied with it,” Hield added. “Many people might be satisfied with it, but I’m trying to build and make progress and try to get this franchise to the playoffs.”

Hield and the Kings fell nine games short of a playoff spot in the NBA’s Western Conference. He’ll go into the 2017-2018 season as a favorite for the two-guard starting spot for the Kings, but he knows that there is a lot of competition for that position. The sharp-shooter from Grand Bahama is prepared to put in the work and do whatever it takes to improve.



