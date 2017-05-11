The Bahamas Bowl is set for Friday, December 22

The fourth Bahamas Bowl has been set for Friday, December 22, 2017, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The game, held in the 15,000-seat Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, will be broadcasted in the United States for the fourth consecutive year by ESPN. For the second straight year, the game date falls at the start of a long holiday weekend in The Bahamas, allowing for an early Friday afternoon game.

“Our move to Friday for the 2016 game was a success as more Bahamians and their families attended the game. That gave us an opportunity to keep the game on Friday again this year, as schools will be out of session and many workers will have the day off before the long holiday weekend,” said Bahamas Bowl Executive Director Richard Giannini. “Our bowl has been successful over the first three years with exciting games, and it is a yearly showcase of The Bahamas to U.S. television audiences. Thanks to the assistance of The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Atlantis, we know that the 2017 bowl will build on that success.”

Crowds of over 13,000 each year in New Providence have watched the only current bowl game played outside of the United States. The inaugural game in 2014 saw Western Kentucky University (WKU) beat Central Michigan, 49-48, in a memorable offensive shootout. In 2015, Western Michigan beat Middle Tennessee, 45-31, and last year Old Dominion held off Eastern Michigan, 24-20.

As with the first three editions, the 2017 Bahamas Bowl will feature teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

For more information on the 2017 Bahamas Bowl, interested persons are asked to visit the website Bahamans.com, or the event’s Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages. The game is one of 13 postseason bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.

ESPN Events also manages the Big 12 Corporate Partner Program.



