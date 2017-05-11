Etienne named athlete of the week in Stony Brook

Bahamian high jumper Jyles Etienne put himself in some elite company over the weekend.

The 18-year-old, with a personal best leap of 2.20 meters (m) - 7’ 2-1/2”, logged the nation’s best indoor high jump height for high school athletes for the 2016-17 season. The performance came at the 46th Annual St. Anthony’s Invitational in Stony Brook, New York. The meet was originally supposed to be an outdoor meet, but was moved inside due to inclement weather.

“I had to keep moving back because my steps were too close to the bar,” Etienne said about the switch. “It took me about four jumps. By my 6’11” jump, I think I got it. It felt good. I attempted big heights afterwards.”

For his efforts, Etienne was named athlete of the week by several newspapers in the Stony Brook area, including News Day. Etienne’s jump was the fourth-best in the world for athletes under 20-years-old, and the second highest ever in the state of New York. Yesterday, Etienne said that clearing the seven-foot barrier serves as a major confidence boost moving forward this season.

“I think if I didn’t get it, there might have been a question of ‘can I ever do it’,” said Etienne, the defending outdoor state champion. “To get (seven feet) out of the way was a huge lift. Now, I can just keep hitting personal bests. Last year, I was only able to PR (personal best jump) once, and I think the seven-foot barrier added to that. It was very big.”

Etienne, who has committed to Indiana University Bloomington, said he wants to break the state record of 7’3” before his time is done at The Stony Brook School.

The school’s assistant coach Daniel Hickey said he thinks Etienne still has a lot left in the tank, and would not be surprised if he breaks or gets close to topping the state record, which was set by Dan Olson of Albany Academy in 2001.

“He knows that he can be the best in the world at this down the line,” he said. “He is the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen or been around. When he goes to Indiana next year and is in the hands of a division one strength and conditioning coach, I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s going to be an absolute skyscraper.”

Etienne won a bronze medal at the CARIFTA Games over the Easter holiday weekend in the under-20 boys high jump. His best jump of the meet was 2.16m (7’ 1”).



