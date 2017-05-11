Seymour promoted to the High-A Florida Fire Frogs

Bahamian baseball player Anfernee Seymour continues to take steps toward making his major league debut.

Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves organization promoted the speedster from the Rome Braves of the South Atlantic League (SAL) to the High-A Florida Fire Frogs of the Florida State League.

Seymour, who was considered the fastest runner on the Braves’ prospect list this season, is in the midst of his best season as a professional, hitting .297 with a .345 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging percentage. He has eight stolen bases in 11 attempts. Seymour has true 80-grade speed, and since making the move to the outfield, he’s severely reduced his errors. He will join a loaded outfield with the Fire Frogs, despite the fact that the team lost Ronald Acuna to Mississippi this week.

Last August, Seymour was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Atlanta Braves in a three-player deal, which also saw the Braves acquire pitcher Michael Mader. Relief pitcher Hunter Cervenka was in the deal as well.

Seymour became one of the regulars in the Rome Braves’ line-up once again this season, after falling out of it during the SAL championship squad’s title run last season. He was seldom used because he struggled offensively in his first year at full-season ball. He struck out 118 times in 491 at-bats.

According to the former American Heritage High School standout, he was pressing and never really adjusted to playing shortstop. This season, Seymour was moved back to the outfield, and the results have been positive so far.

“I’m pretty much comfortable,” said Seymour on the switch. “It takes pressure off me trying to be perfect in the infield and perfect at the plate. I’m not saying the outfield is easier, but it’s less pressure for me than in the infield. I get to focus more on hitting.”

Seymour entered the Braves’ lists of prospects ranked at No. 19, according to MLB.com’s 2016 Prospect Watch.

The team’s analysis of Seymour following training camp read: “He is really, really fast, he beat out a slow roller to the pitcher in his next AB (at-bat) and almost had another infield single in his third and final at-bat. He started in CF (center field) and made some good plays but also misplayed a fairly easy pop up that should have been an out. He is raw period, so that is to be expected though. With his true 80-grade speed, the team will find a position for him to play.”

In 125 games last year, Seymour hit .257 with 72 runs scored, 43 stolen bases and 31 RBIs. He recorded a slugging percentage of .303, an on-base percentage of .296 and had 149 total bases.







