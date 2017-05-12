Boyce set to headline Wellington ‘Sonny Boy’ Rahming show

The Champion Amateur Boxing Club (CABC) is about to stage another action-filled amateur boxing tournament, trying to keep the sporting discipline of boxing alive and relevant in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The 22nd Annual Wellington “Sonny Boy” Rahming Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament, under the theme ‘The Power to Rebuild Our Nation’ will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Wulff Road Boxing Square, starting at 7 p.m. According to club Manager and Head Coach Ray Minus Jr., the one-night event will feature amateur boxing teams from all over The Bahamas. The young visiting boxers will be challenging boxers from the capital, looking to make a name for themselves in the sport.

The New Providence boxers will be led by 2020 Olympic hopeful Lennox Boyce, who is being described as a young boxer on a mission. Boyce is arguably the best teenage boxer in the country right now, having made tremendous strides since he began training at Champion Amateur Boxing Club.

For the “Sonny Boy” show, awards will be presented for the ‘Best Fight’, the ‘Most Improved Boxer’ and the ‘Most Outstanding Boxer’. There will also be a special Wellington “Sonny Boy” Rahming trophy presented that night.

All amateur boxers and boxing clubs are asked to come out and register for the event, and organizers are calling on the general public to show support for the young boxers and encourage the various teams.

The Wellington “Sonny Boy” Rahming tournament is just one of many boxing shows staged by the Champion Amateur Boxing Club during the course of the year.



