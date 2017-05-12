HOYTES honoring one of its chief organizers

Once again, the annual HOYTES Labour Day Classic returns to Grand Bahama. It will take place in June, and unlike years past, this year’s tournament will be put on without one of its chief organizers steering the ship.

Last month, the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) family lost Grathan “Sugar” Robins, brother of Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) President Charlie “Softly” Robins. Now, in an effort to pay tribute to “Sugar’s” legacy, HOYTES Tournament Director Sharon Storr said this week that this year’s tournament would be held in “Sugar’s” honor.

The 2017 HOYTES Labour Day Classic takes place June 1-4 at the St. George’s Gymnasium.

“Sugar” was a friend to all and an enemy to none. Never one to speak loudly, Grathan went about his business in a quiet but very effective way,” said Storr. “Throughout it all, his love for children was paramount to anything. From good sources, he literally kept basketball alive in Bimini, with the youth movement being his greatest passion. He saw the HOYTES program as a fantastic outlet for ‘his’ kids; generations of them.

“It is very hard mourning the uneventful passing of Grathan for his pleasant countenance and approach. “Sugar” was a very competitive person, but he was humble and only saw the positive side of things. He remains a fixture in the annals of HOYTES, in particular the HOYTES Labour Day Classic.”

With an entrance fee of $250 per team, play will be featured in seven divisions for both boys and girls, ages 5-18.

The tournament will be played in an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) format with the youngest division, 5-6 year olds, playing as boys and girls together.

The AAU format ensures that all teams are more of a compilation of players and that no one team can have more than four players from the same school on it.

In the past, the Labour Day classic has been used as a selection process for the HOYTES program to field a travelling team for tournaments at various venues in the United States.

The deadline for team registration is May 31. For further information, interested persons can contact Gladstone “Moon” McPhee at telephone number (242) 441-4747 or e-mail address moonman821@hotmail.com.



