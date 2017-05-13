Carey reflects on time at Wagner

Although he has not decided on where he will take his talents now that he is done with school, forward Michael Carey certainly boosted his professional stock during his two-year stint at Wagner College.

The San Jacinto Junior College transfer arrived at Wagner expecting to fill in as a role player, but left as one of the top scorers and rebounders in the school’s history.

“After two long years in the southeast of Texas, followed by nine months in the Canary Islands competing at the Canarias Basketball Academy, I found a sense of appreciation for life and the game of basketball, filled with a new drive, destiny, and purpose,” said Carey about his transition to Wagner. “Some may call junior college basketball ‘prison’ or ‘basketball rehabilitation’. To me, it was my second chance. It was nearing the last month of classes at San Jacinto, and I had still not received an offer. Many schools showed interest, but I was once again one class short of being cleared by NCAA Clearinghouse.

“The last week of classes, right in the heart of final exams, my cell phone rang and the call was from Associate Head Coach, Michael Babul from Wagner College. Coach Babul went through the regular recruiting talk, and before long, we scheduled a time in which I would visit Wagner College. After visiting and taking a tour of campus, I told Head Coach Bashir Mason before I left, that I will be committing to the program.”

Once he arrived at Wagner, Carey wasted no time establishing himself as a force on the court.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Carey averaged 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, shooting just over 50 percent from the field. He led Wagner to a Northeast Conference (NEC) title game appearance for the first time since 2005. Although they lost the title game, they qualified for the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), where they upset No. 1 seed St. Bonaventure, scoring Wagner’s first-ever postseason win.

In year two, Carey managed to build on his strong first year, averaging 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

For his effort, Carey was named to the NEC First Team, NEC All-Tournament Team, the All-Metropolitan Third Team and the NABC District 18 First Team.

“In my two years here on Grymes Hill, I could go on and on, but, I want to take the time to acknowledge the school, the Wagner Community, and most importantly, the Wagner coaches and administration for allowing me the chance to come here and live out my dream,” said Carey.

“The small school on the hill, which many people don't know about, that's little by little starting to get the recognition it deserves. I remember President Guarasci telling me that many alumni never leave Wagner, they always stay close or come back. He is right, however, for me, I will be leaving Wagner, though this place will always have a special place in my heart.”

In two years at Wagner, Carey scored 843 points, grabbed 583 rebounds, dished out 103 assists and shot at a 48.7 percent clip from the field.



