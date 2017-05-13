The top bowlers in the country will gather once again this month at Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Palace to fight for the right to be considered the best male and female bowlers in the country.

The 2017 Bahamas Bowling Federation (BBF) Nationals, which is being dubbed as “The Greatest Show On Earth”, is expected to be the grandest edition of the annual event to date.

Competition will get underway on Monday, May 15, and will run through the TV finals on Sunday, May 28.

“The nationals are the center piece of the BBF’s calendar,” said tournament director Clayton Gardiner. “This is right up there with the best of the best competitions around the region. We want this tournament to be one of the largest, in terms of local sporting events. If you are a bowler that is serious about the sport, this is the one that you want to win or be a part of. This administration is going to try and push bowling forward in terms of competition and fan support.”

Over 70 bowlers are expected to compete in this year’s tournament. According to Gardiner, the split will be 45 men and 30 women. Some of the top bowlers in the country are expected to compete. They include reigning women’s champion Jonice “Joy” Lockhart, defending men’s champ David Slatter, Yule Hoyte, Xyena Johnson, Derek Burrows, Lee Davis and newly elected BBF President Sonith Lockhart.

The men’s division will feature five categories of bowlers, A-E, while the women’s division will be separated into four categories, A-D. The categories will be based on established averages of the registered bowlers.

“This year’s competition is expected to be fierce, particularly in the women’s division,” said Sonith Lockhart. “This is a prestigious event in the bowling realm. We want to thank Mario’s Bowling Palace for providing us with a place to host the competition. And most importantly, we want to thank BTC for their sponsorship of the event. We couldn’t do any of this without them.”

This is the first year that BTC has sponsored the BBF Nationals.

“We are truly a corporate entity that believes in the whole man, and sporting activities is one of the ways we like to be seen as helping the man,” said BTC representative and bowler Mario Curry. “The reigning women’s champ, Joy Lockhart, is also a BTC representative, so we are extremely proud of her and what she has been able to accomplish in the sport. She has put BTC on the map with her skills. We would like to wish all of the bowlers the very best.”

Joy Lockhart added: “It was an honor to represent The Bahamas last year in Shanghai after winning the nationals. It is my intention this year to reclaim my crown and win the 2017-18 nationals as well. I know that the competition will be stiff. We have a lot of former champions competing, but I plan to come out on top.”

After the bowlers advance out of the first round of bowling, a fourth block, consisting of five or more games, will determine who makes the TV finals on Sunday.

Competition begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Super Saturday begins at 1 p.m. and the finals begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The men’s and women’s champions will represent The Bahamas at the 2016 Qubica AMF World Cup of Bowling, which is set for November 4-2, in Hermosillo, Mexico.



